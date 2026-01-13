China-Bound Supertankers Sailing To Pick Up Venezuelan Oil Make Sudden U-Turn Amid US Embargo

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldChina-Bound Supertankers Sailing To Pick Up Venezuelan Oil Make Sudden U-Turn Amid US Embargo

Two Chinese supertankers, Xingye and Thousand Sunny, reversed course from Venezuela back to Asia due to U.S. sanctions disrupting direct oil exports

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:18 AM (IST)

Two Chinese-flagged supertankers that were heading toward Venezuela to lift crude oil cargoes have abruptly reversed course and are now sailing back to Asia, raising fresh doubts over Caracas’ ability to resume direct oil exports to its biggest customer. Shipping data shows the vessels changed direction after weeks of uncertainty, reflecting how U.S. sanctions continue to disrupt Venezuela’s energy trade.

The unexpected move comes despite recent signals from Washington suggesting limited flexibility on Venezuelan oil exports. While the U.S. administration has approved the release of millions of barrels currently held in storage, the embargo on direct state-to-state shipments remains firmly in place, complicating delivery routes to China.

Tankers Left Waiting As Political Tensions Deepen

The two vessels, Xingye and Thousand Sunny, had been lingering in the Atlantic for weeks, awaiting instructions to load crude meant to repay long-standing Venezuelan debt obligations, as per a report on Reuters. Both tankers are not under sanctions, yet the prolonged delay highlights the risks shipowners face amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The standoff intensified following political upheaval in Venezuela after U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro, an event that further rattled shipping and insurance markets. With sanctioned vessels barred from Venezuelan waters and enforcement tightening, even non-sanctioned ships have been caught in a web of uncertainty.

China’s Oil Lifeline Faces Disruption

China remains Venezuela’s largest oil market, but recent data shows that no cargoes from state oil company PDVSA have reached Chinese ports since last month. Although President Donald Trump stated that China would still have access to Venezuelan crude, no clear mechanism has been outlined for how those supplies would reach Chinese refiners.

Instead, global trading houses such as Vitol and Trafigura are stepping in to manage the first shipments under a newly approved deal valued at about $2 billion. These cargoes are expected to head initially to the United States and other destinations, including India and China, potentially benefiting Chinese refiners through indirect supply agreements rather than direct purchases.

Sanctions Net Widens Around Venezuela’s Oil Trade

Oil remains the backbone of Venezuela’s economy, generating around 95% of export earnings. Analysts estimate the country has already repaid more than $50 billion in debt through oil deliveries, with billions still outstanding. Any prolonged disruption threatens to deepen Venezuela’s economic strain.

The tankers’ retreat also follows a dramatic U.S. operation against a Russian-flagged vessel suspected of sanctions evasion, an action that heightened tensions with Moscow. Meanwhile, Washington has expanded its sanctions list to include several Chinese companies and vessels linked to Venezuelan oil movements, signaling a tougher stance toward third parties involved in the trade.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Venezuela China
