China Shoe Factory Fire Kills 28; Hundreds Were Inside When Blaze Broke Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive shoe factory fire in Jinjiang killed 28.

Flammable materials and blocked stairwells hindered rescue efforts.

President Xi ordered thorough rescue, accountability for factory officials.

At least 28 people have reportedly died after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, in southeastern China, on Thursday.

According to state news agency Xinhua, 239 people were inside the multi-storey factory when the blaze erupted. As flames spread through the building, several workers became trapped on the rooftop.

213 Rescued, 28 Confirmed Dead

Rescue teams evacuated 213 people from the factory.

Of those rescued, two later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Authorities also confirmed that 26 people who had earlier been reported missing were found dead.

Videos Show Massive Blaze

Videos released by state media showed large flames engulfing the building, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Some people, apparently trapped by the fire, were seen standing on the rooftop surrounded by smoke.

Xi Jinping Calls For Rescue, Accountability

Responding to the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out rescue effort, saying the fire had "caused significant casualties."

Referring to a series of deadly industrial accidents in recent months, Xi called on authorities to hold those responsible strictly accountable.

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Firefighters Continue Operations

Firefighting and rescue operations continued through the day, although open flames had largely been extinguished by around 4 pm (0800 GMT), according to a local firefighting official quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.

🚨 MASSIVE INFERNO: A horrific fire has just completely gutted a major shoe factory in Jinjiang, China, causing major casualties!



The blaze erupted at noon, trapping desperate workers on the multi-story rooftop surrounded by thick, suffocating black smoke as rescue teams… pic.twitter.com/KIfo2y2Bcs — Predictivemoney (@Predictivemoney) July 9, 2026

Xinhua reported that thick smoke continued to rise from the site into the evening as multiple fire engines remained engaged in dousing the blaze.

Highly Flammable Materials May Have Fuelled Fire

Jinjiang, located in Fujian province, is known as China's shoe manufacturing hub because of its large footwear and clothing industry.

According to local officials cited in reports, preliminary findings suggest the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

Officials said shoe-making materials stored inside the building were highly flammable, allowing the fire to spread rapidly.

CCTV reported that adhesives and other materials at the site created a strong odour that caused eye irritation. Firefighters also said large quantities of goods stacked in stairwells hampered rescue and firefighting operations.

Company Officials Taken Into Custody

According to Xinhua, people in charge of the company and "other relevant personnel" have been taken into custody. The company's bank accounts have also been frozen.

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