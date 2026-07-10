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English NewsNewsWorldChina Shoe Factory Fire Kills 28; Hundreds Were Inside When Blaze Broke Out

China Shoe Factory Fire Kills 28; Hundreds Were Inside When Blaze Broke Out

Of those rescued, two later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Authorities also confirmed that 26 people who had earlier been reported missing were found dead.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 12:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Massive shoe factory fire in Jinjiang killed 28.
  • Flammable materials and blocked stairwells hindered rescue efforts.
  • President Xi ordered thorough rescue, accountability for factory officials.

At least 28 people have reportedly died after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, in southeastern China, on Thursday.

According to state news agency Xinhua, 239 people were inside the multi-storey factory when the blaze erupted. As flames spread through the building, several workers became trapped on the rooftop.

213 Rescued, 28 Confirmed Dead

Rescue teams evacuated 213 people from the factory.

Of those rescued, two later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Authorities also confirmed that 26 people who had earlier been reported missing were found dead.

Videos Show Massive Blaze

Videos released by state media showed large flames engulfing the building, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Some people, apparently trapped by the fire, were seen standing on the rooftop surrounded by smoke.

Xi Jinping Calls For Rescue, Accountability

Responding to the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out rescue effort, saying the fire had "caused significant casualties."

Referring to a series of deadly industrial accidents in recent months, Xi called on authorities to hold those responsible strictly accountable.

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Firefighters Continue Operations

Firefighting and rescue operations continued through the day, although open flames had largely been extinguished by around 4 pm (0800 GMT), according to a local firefighting official quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.

Xinhua reported that thick smoke continued to rise from the site into the evening as multiple fire engines remained engaged in dousing the blaze.

Highly Flammable Materials May Have Fuelled Fire

Jinjiang, located in Fujian province, is known as China's shoe manufacturing hub because of its large footwear and clothing industry.

According to local officials cited in reports, preliminary findings suggest the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

Officials said shoe-making materials stored inside the building were highly flammable, allowing the fire to spread rapidly.

CCTV reported that adhesives and other materials at the site created a strong odour that caused eye irritation. Firefighters also said large quantities of goods stacked in stairwells hampered rescue and firefighting operations.

Company Officials Taken Into Custody

According to Xinhua, people in charge of the company and "other relevant personnel" have been taken into custody. The company's bank accounts have also been frozen.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the shoe factory fire in Jinjiang?

A total of 28 people have reportedly died. This includes 2 who died during hospital treatment and 26 who were initially missing and later found dead.

What caused the factory fire to spread so rapidly?

Preliminary findings suggest the fire started on the ground floor. Highly flammable shoe-making materials, such as adhesives, stored inside the building contributed to its rapid spread.

What actions were taken regarding accountability for the factory fire?

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered strict accountability for those responsible. People in charge of the company have been taken into custody, and its bank accounts frozen.

What hindered rescue and firefighting operations?

Large quantities of goods stacked in stairwells hampered rescue and firefighting operations. The strong odor from materials also caused eye irritation for firefighters.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 12:18 AM (IST)
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China China Shoe Factory Fire 28 Killed
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