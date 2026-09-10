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English NewsNewsWorldChina Ship Fire: 20 Killed, 5 Missing As Cargo Vessel Catches Fire At Qingdao Port

China Ship Fire: 20 Killed, 5 Missing As Cargo Vessel Catches Fire At Qingdao Port

A photo released by Xinhua news agency identified the ship as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to tracking website VesselFinder.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cargo ship fire in Qingdao killed 20, five missing.
  • Forty-two people were aboard the vessel undergoing repairs.
  • Chinese leaders Xi, Li ordered urgent rescue and prevention.

At least 20 people were killed and five others remained missing after a cargo ship docked for repairs caught fire at a Chinese port, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was undergoing repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on China’s northeastern coast.

A photo released by Xinhua news agency identified the ship as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to tracking website VesselFinder.

42 People Were On Board

A total of 42 people were on the vessel, Xinhua reported. Of them, 12 were safely evacuated, while five others were injured and taken to hospital. Their condition remained stable.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished by 2:30 p.m. local time. Videos posted online showed workers on the ship attempting to put out the blaze.

Xi Jinping Orders Urgent Rescue

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued “important instructions” calling for urgent rescue efforts to locate missing people on the ship, Xinhua reported.

Premier Li Qiang also called for “trapped” people to be rescued.

Xi further called for ensuring “preventive measures are thoroughly implemented” and to “resolutely prevent major and catastrophic accidents.”

Beihai Shipbuilding

Beihai Shipbuilding is part of the state-controlled China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the world’s largest shipbuilder.

According to Beihai Shipbuilding’s website, its main businesses include shipbuilding and ship repairing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the Chinese port?

A cargo ship named Ocean Melody caught fire while undergoing repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. in Qingdao, China. The blaze resulted in fatalities and several missing persons.

How many people were affected by the fire?

There were 42 people on board the vessel. At least 20 were killed, five remain missing, and five others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Where did the cargo ship fire take place?

The fire occurred at Beihai Shipbuilding Co., a shipbuilding and repair company, located at the port of Qingdao. This port is a major shipping hub on China’s northeastern coast.

What was the response from Chinese leaders to the fire?

President Xi Jinping issued instructions for urgent rescue efforts to locate missing people and ensure preventive measures. Premier Li Qiang also called for rescuing trapped individuals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
20 Killed China Ship Fire 5 Missing Cargo Vessel Catches Fire Qingdao Port
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