China Ship Fire: 20 Killed, 5 Missing As Cargo Vessel Catches Fire At Qingdao Port

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cargo ship fire in Qingdao killed 20, five missing.

Forty-two people were aboard the vessel undergoing repairs.

Chinese leaders Xi, Li ordered urgent rescue and prevention.

At least 20 people were killed and five others remained missing after a cargo ship docked for repairs caught fire at a Chinese port, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was undergoing repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on China’s northeastern coast.

A photo released by Xinhua news agency identified the ship as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to tracking website VesselFinder.

42 People Were On Board

A total of 42 people were on the vessel, Xinhua reported. Of them, 12 were safely evacuated, while five others were injured and taken to hospital. Their condition remained stable.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished by 2:30 p.m. local time. Videos posted online showed workers on the ship attempting to put out the blaze.

Xi Jinping Orders Urgent Rescue

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued “important instructions” calling for urgent rescue efforts to locate missing people on the ship, Xinhua reported.

Premier Li Qiang also called for “trapped” people to be rescued.

Xi further called for ensuring “preventive measures are thoroughly implemented” and to “resolutely prevent major and catastrophic accidents.”

Beihai Shipbuilding

Beihai Shipbuilding is part of the state-controlled China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the world’s largest shipbuilder.

According to Beihai Shipbuilding’s website, its main businesses include shipbuilding and ship repairing.