China Responds To Trump Over Secret Nuclear Test Claim: ‘We’ve Upheld Self-Defence Strategy’

China on Monday refuted allegations made by United States President Donald Trump that it had secretly carried out nuclear weapons tests, asserting that Beijing remains committed to global non-proliferation efforts.

Responding to Trump’s comments, China’s foreign ministry reaffirmed that the country is a “responsible nuclear-weapons state”, according to news agency AFP. The ministry emphasised that Beijing has always adhered to a “self-defence nuclear strategy” and continues to honour its commitment to suspend nuclear testing.

The denial came after Trump alleged that China and Russia had conducted underground nuclear tests that were not publicly disclosed. “I don’t want to be the only country that doesn’t test,” Trump said, according to news agency AP.

Trump Claims Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan Conducting Nuclear Testing

In an interview with CBS for its ‘60 Minutes’ programme, Trump claimed that multiple countries, including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, were engaged in nuclear testing activities.

“Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it,” he said during the broadcast.

The US President added that the United States possessed the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. “We have more nuclear weapons than any other country. And I think we should do something about denuclearisation. And I did actually discuss that with both President Putin and President Xi,” Trump said, asserting that the US has enough nuclear weapons “to blow up the world 150 times.”

He continued, “Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot.”

Trump’s Social Media Post Sparks Confusion

Trump had earlier hinted at resuming US nuclear testing through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on October 30, just before a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office,” he wrote, adding that although he “hated” it, he “had no choice.”

He claimed that Russia possessed the second-largest arsenal, with China being a “distant third.” Trump further stated, “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Trump’s post led to uncertainty over whether he was referring to the country’s first nuclear detonation since 1992.

Russia’s Recent Missile Test

Trump’s remarks followed reports that Russia had tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, Burevestnik, along with a nuclear-capable underwater drone.

When asked if the United States would conduct a nuclear explosion for the first time in over three decades, Trump said the US would “test nuclear weapons like other countries do.”

AFP reported that no country other than North Korea is known to have carried out a nuclear detonation in recent decades. However, Trump claimed that other nations might be conducting tests covertly. “As powerful as they are, this is a big world. You don’t necessarily know where they’re testing,” he said, alleging that “these countries test way underground where people don’t know exactly what’s happening.”