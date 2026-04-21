Nikki Haley Claims US-Seized Ship Carried Missile Chemicals From China To Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US seized vessel traveling from China to Iran.

Ship allegedly carried chemical materials for missiles.

US Republican leader Nikki Haley on Tuesday claimed that the a vessel seized by the United States following the imposition of a naval blockade had been travelling from China to Iran, allegedly carrying chemical materials linked to missile production.

In a post on X, she stated: “The ship the US seized in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles.”

The ship the U.S. seized in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles.



It refused repeated orders to stop.



Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran’s regime—a reality that can’t be ignored. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 20, 2026

"It refused repeated orders to stop. Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran’s regime—a reality that can’t be ignored," she added.

'Armed Piracy': Iran Slams Seizure Of Vessel

Meanwhile, Iran has described the seizure as “armed piracy” and warned of retaliation. Earlier on Monday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released images on X showing its forces operating near the Iranian-flagged vessel M/V Touska after US Marines boarded and seized it.

In a statement, CENTCOM said: “US forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska, April 20, as the Iranian-flagged vessel’s container cargo is searched after US Marines boarded and seized the ship when it attempted to violate the US naval blockade.”

The command added that American forces carried out a search of the vessel’s cargo containers following the interception.

The M/V Touska, an Iranian-flagged container ship, was stopped after it allegedly tried to breach the US blockade of Iranian ports.

US-Iran Peace Talk in pakistan

Ahead of the talks in Islamabad, the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the capture of the Iranian-flagged vessel MV Touska have emerged as key sticking points.

Tehran has made it clear it will not participate in the second round of discussions with the United States in Islamabad unless the blockade is lifted. But now new reports coming from Reuters, no Iranian delegation has yet departed for Pakistan to attend peace talks with the US.

Still on other hand, Donald Trump has remained firm, stating the blockade will only be removed once a deal is reached. Meanwhile, the US–Iran ceasefire is due to expire on Thursday morning (Indian time), with no agreement yet in sight.