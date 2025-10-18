Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai–Delhi Flights From November 9 As India, China Reset Ties

China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai–Delhi Flights From November 9 As India, China Reset Ties

Agreed upon after a Modi-Xi meeting, the thrice-weekly service uses Airbus A330-200s. This follows IndiGo's Kolkata-Guangzhou route launch.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

China Eastern Airlines has announced the resumption of round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi starting November 9, marking the revival of direct air connectivity between the two countries after nearly five years, as India and China reset ties.

The move follows an understanding reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin in August this year, where both sides agreed to restart direct flights between select cities.

Flight Schedule and Details

According to the airline, flights will operate three times a week, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The outbound flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport will depart at 12:50 PM and arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:45 PM (local time).

The return flight will depart Delhi at 7:55 PM and land in Shanghai at 4:10 AM the following day.

The airline will deploy its Airbus A330-200 aircraft for the route, known for its long-range efficiency and comfortable cabin design, a company statement said. Ticket sales for the route have already begun.

Expanding India-China Air Links

The resumption comes as airlines from both countries gradually rebuild routes disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent border tensions. Earlier this month, IndiGo announced daily flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou starting October 26, with plans to expand services to include a Delhi–Guangzhou route soon.

Symbolic Step After Years of Strained Relations

Direct flights between India and China were suspended in early 2020 amid the pandemic and remained grounded as border clashes in Ladakh soured bilateral relations. The April–May 2020 skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) led to a prolonged military standoff and heavy troop deployment on both sides.

Tensions began to ease after an agreement in October last year, when both countries disengaged from the Demchok and Depsang friction points in the Ladakh sector.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
