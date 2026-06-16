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HomeNewsWorldOne Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai

One Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck China's Qinghai Province, killing one and injuring four. Coal mines were evacuated, rescue teams deployed, and multiple aftershocks kept authorities on alert.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck China, leaving one dead, four injured.
  • Coal mines evacuated; rescue teams assessing casualties and damage.
  • Several aftershocks, including magnitude 5, followed main tremor.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Qinghai Province in northwestern China on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead and four others injured, according to state media citing emergency authorities, Reuters reported.

The quake hit Haixi Prefecture, a high-altitude region of Qinghai, at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Coal Mines Evacuated, Rescue Teams Dispatched

Authorities evacuated all workers from coal mines near the epicentre as rescue and assessment operations got underway. Officials are continuing to evaluate casualties and property damage.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: Four Army Personnel Injured In Rajouri Landmine Blast Near LoC

State news agency Xinhua reported that rescue teams were dispatched to the affected area to search for any trapped individuals and assess the risk of secondary disasters.

India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) also recorded the earthquake, reporting a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 16/06/2026 14:36:56 IST, Lat: 37.833 N, Long: 95.286 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," posted National Center for Seismology (NCS) on X.

After Shocks Recorded

Several aftershocks were detected following the main tremor, including one measuring around magnitude 5. Officials and emergency response teams continue to monitor seismic activity in the region and remain on alert for further aftershocks.

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"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 16/06/2026 15:12:35 IST, Lat: 37.899 N, Long: 95.398 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," the NCS said in a post on X. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the magnitude 6.3 earthquake strike?

The earthquake hit Qinghai Province in northwestern China, specifically in the high-altitude Haixi Prefecture, at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time.

What were the immediate consequences of the earthquake?

At least one person died and four others were injured. Authorities evacuated coal mines and dispatched rescue teams to search for trapped individuals and assess damage.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Earthquake China Earthquake Earthquake Hits China Qinghai
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