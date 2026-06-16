The earthquake hit Qinghai Province in northwestern China, specifically in the high-altitude Haixi Prefecture, at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time.
One Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck China's Qinghai Province, killing one and injuring four. Coal mines were evacuated, rescue teams deployed, and multiple aftershocks kept authorities on alert.
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck China, leaving one dead, four injured.
- Coal mines evacuated; rescue teams assessing casualties and damage.
- Several aftershocks, including magnitude 5, followed main tremor.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Qinghai Province in northwestern China on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead and four others injured, according to state media citing emergency authorities, Reuters reported.
The quake hit Haixi Prefecture, a high-altitude region of Qinghai, at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Coal Mines Evacuated, Rescue Teams Dispatched
Authorities evacuated all workers from coal mines near the epicentre as rescue and assessment operations got underway. Officials are continuing to evaluate casualties and property damage.
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State news agency Xinhua reported that rescue teams were dispatched to the affected area to search for any trapped individuals and assess the risk of secondary disasters.
India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) also recorded the earthquake, reporting a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 10 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 16/06/2026 14:36:56 IST, Lat: 37.833 N, Long: 95.286 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," posted National Center for Seismology (NCS) on X.
After Shocks Recorded
Several aftershocks were detected following the main tremor, including one measuring around magnitude 5. Officials and emergency response teams continue to monitor seismic activity in the region and remain on alert for further aftershocks.
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"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 16/06/2026 15:12:35 IST, Lat: 37.899 N, Long: 95.398 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," the NCS said in a post on X.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the magnitude 6.3 earthquake strike?
What were the immediate consequences of the earthquake?
At least one person died and four others were injured. Authorities evacuated coal mines and dispatched rescue teams to search for trapped individuals and assess damage.