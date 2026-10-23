16 Killed, 32 Injured After Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet; Rescue Ops Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Tibet killed 16, injured 32.

Homes damaged, residents fled outdoors following Thursday night tremor.

Rescue teams mobilised to site; smaller aftershocks also recorded.

At least 16 people were killed and 32 others injured after a powerful earthquake struck China’s southwestern region of Tibet on Thursday night, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The earthquake, measuring 7.0 in magnitude, struck at around 10:33 pm local time (1433 GMT), Xinhua said, citing the emergency management bureau of Nagqu City.

As of 2:25 am on Friday, 11 of the injured were in serious condition, while the remaining 21 had sustained minor injuries, the report said.

ALSO READ: ‘World Seeks New Order, Some In India Dream Of Disorder’: PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition

Homes Damaged, Residents Flee Outdoors

Local authorities found at least two people injured in a village near the epicentre, while some houses in nearby villages showed cracks, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Videos released by local state-run media showed residents leaving their homes and seeking shelter outdoors or inside cars parked along the streets. One resident said the strong tremor woke them up and caused the house to squeak.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the quake was clearly felt in the local area. Its epicentre was around 400 km from Lhasa, the Tibetan capital.

ALSO READ: OPINION | From Warsaw Pact to Delhi Pact: Poland's Pivot To India

Rescue Teams Mobilised, Smaller Tremors Recorded

The epicentre was located in a sparsely populated, high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to CENC data. The average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,864 metres (15,960 feet).

Local fire and rescue teams have been mobilised and are heading towards the affected region, state media reported.

A series of smaller tremors, measuring around magnitude 3 and 4, were recorded in surrounding areas after the main earthquake, CENC data showed.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Yushu in neighbouring Qinghai province, killing at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 others missing.