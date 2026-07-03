China Eyes Bay Of Bengal Access With Bangladesh-Myanmar Corridor, Keeps Door Open For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China determined to establish corridor, inviting India, other nations.

Proposed corridor connects China with Bangladeshi Bay ports.

Bangladesh awarded China Mongla Port, deepening bilateral cooperation.

India closely monitors growing Beijing-Dhaka strategic partnership developments.

China on Thursday said it is "determined" to establish an economic corridor with Bangladesh and Myanmar while signalling that other countries, including India, remain welcome to join the proposed transnational connectivity initiative.

The proposed corridor, discussed during Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent visit to China, aims to improve regional connectivity through multimodal transport links connecting China's Kunming with Bangladeshi ports. Among them is Mongla Port, where Dhaka awarded Beijing the contract to develop an economic zone after scrapping an earlier agreement with India, according to The Times of India.

The project is being closely watched because, if implemented, it would provide China with greater access to the Bay of Bengal, mirroring the strategic role played by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which connects China to the Arabian Sea along India's western frontier.

China Signals Openness to Wider Regional Participation

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the proposed corridor builds on an idea that has existed for years rather than representing a completely new initiative.

Speaking to reporters, Yao recalled the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor, first proposed in 1999 to connect the four countries through road, rail, water and air networks. However, the plan failed to make meaningful progress.

"This (China-Bangladesh) cooperation is not the end of the game. We are open, and we welcome other countries if they are ready to join. But it is up to them to decide if they want to be part of it or whether they prefer to wait," Yao said.

Dhaka and Beijing Expand Strategic Cooperation

The ambassador also said Bangladesh and China have agreed to explore a "2+2" dialogue mechanism covering diplomacy and defence, signalling closer engagement beyond infrastructure and trade.

Relations between Beijing and Dhaka have strengthened significantly since 2024, when Sheikh Hasina was removed as Bangladesh's prime minister. Since then, both countries have pursued several major initiatives spanning infrastructure, defence and technology.

The proposed economic corridor forms part of that broader cooperation, with connectivity and logistics emerging as key priorities in the evolving bilateral relationship.

India Watches Developments Closely

Several recent developments involving China and Bangladesh have attracted attention in New Delhi. These include the proposed Teesta river restoration project, reports of Chinese assistance in developing the Lalmonirhat airbase near India's eastern border, and an agreement to establish a drone manufacturing and technology transfer plant in Dhaka.

The contract awarded to China for developing an economic zone at Mongla Port has also drawn India's attention, particularly after Bangladesh cancelled its earlier arrangement with New Delhi.

Together, these initiatives underscore the growing strategic partnership between Beijing and Dhaka, with the proposed Bangladesh-Myanmar economic corridor emerging as another significant development in the region.