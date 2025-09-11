US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that conservative activist Charlie Kirk would be honoured posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, following his assassination in Utah.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is traditionally awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the United States in fields ranging from public service and national security to the arts and culture.

Expressing grief, Trump described Kirk as “a giant of his generation” and “a champion of liberty” whose voice inspired millions. “I express horror and sorrow over the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Our prayers are with his wife and children. We miss him greatly,” the president said.

Trump added that Kirk’s legacy would endure: “Charlie’s courage, the voice he gave to countless people, especially young people, will live on. I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. The date of the ceremony will be announced later.”

VIDEO | US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) announces 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' posthumously for conservative activist Charlie Kirk after he was shot dead while speaking at a college event in Utah on Wednesday.



He says, "I express horror, grief on heinous… pic.twitter.com/2BINdxeLjm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

Shooter Still on the Run

Authorities confirmed the sniper who killed Kirk remains at large. Investigators believe the gunman fired a single fatal shot from a rooftop near Utah Valley University, where Kirk was speaking on Wednesday, before fleeing into a nearby neighbourhood.

The shooter, described as being of “college age,” is suspected to have blended in with students on campus. Officials said they recovered a high-powered rifle but have yet to identify the suspect.

“This was a targeted attack,” said Robert Bohls, the FBI’s top agent in Salt Lake City. He added that federal, state and local agencies are coordinating across “multiple active crime scenes.”

Two individuals were detained on Wednesday but later released after investigators found no link to the assassination, public safety officials confirmed.

The killing of Kirk, a close ally of Trump, has shocked the nation and intensified concerns over rising political violence in the United States.