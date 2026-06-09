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HomeNewsWorldJD Vance Says Charlie Kirk's Death Influenced Family's Decision To Have Fourth Child

JD Vance Says Charlie Kirk's Death Influenced Family's Decision To Have Fourth Child

JD Vance says a conversation between his wife Usha and Charlie Kirk’s widow influenced their decision to welcome a fourth child.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This personal narrative contrasts Vance's previously offered explanation.

US Vice President JD Vance has shared a deeply personal account of how the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk influenced one of the most significant decisions in his family life. In a guest essay published by the Wall Street Journal, Vance revealed that a conversation between his wife, Usha Vance, and Kirk’s widow played a pivotal role in their decision to have a fourth child. The reflection appears in an excerpt from Vance’s upcoming book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, in which he discusses friendship, loss, faith, and family.

Vance Reflects On Friendship With Charlie Kirk

In the essay, Vance described Charlie Kirk as a close ally and trusted confidant, emphasizing the profound impact his death had on those around him.

“For years I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight,” Vance wrote, as per the report.

The vice president and his wife are already parents to three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. According to Vance, expanding their family had been a subject of discussion for years, but Usha had consistently resisted the idea.

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Conversation With Widow Became Turning Point

Vance recounted that after Kirk was fatally shot on a college campus in Utah in 2025, he and Usha traveled to support Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, during an extraordinarily difficult period.

He said they helped accompany Charlie Kirk’s body back to Arizona and spent time with his family following the tragedy. During those conversations, Erika reportedly shared a regret that left a lasting impression on Usha.

According to Vance, Erika expressed sorrow that she and her husband had only two children and wished they had expanded their family further while they had the chance.

The vice president wrote that the discussion had a profound effect on his wife’s outlook. He said that not long after they buried his friend, Usha became pregnant with their fourth child.

Viral Moment And Public Reflections

The account has drawn renewed attention to a widely discussed moment from October 2025 when Vance and Erika Kirk shared a public embrace following Charlie Kirk’s death. The image circulated extensively on social media and became a symbol of the grief felt by many in conservative political circles.

Erika later reflected on her experience during an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, where she spoke about the family's plans before her husband's death. She also revealed that she had hoped she might be pregnant at the time of her husband's passing.

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Earlier Remarks Offered Different Explanation

Vance’s latest account has also attracted attention because it differs from an explanation he had previously offered regarding the couple's decision to have another child.

In earlier public remarks, he recalled discussing the issue with Usha around the time he was considering a run for vice president. According to Vance, she presented him with a choice, whether to become the vice president or they could have another baby.

He later joked that he achieved both outcomes because he was “persuasive.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does this new account contradict JD Vance's previous statements about having a fourth child?

Yes, Vance previously joked that Usha gave him a choice between running for VP or having another baby. This essay offers a more emotional and personal explanation for their decision.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
JD Vance Usha Vance Charlie Kirk Erika Kirk US Politics
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