HomeNewsWorldChainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist

Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist

Armed robbers using chainsaws and a goods lift stole jewellery, including pieces from Napoleon's collection, from the Louvre Museum early Sunday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, a group of robbers armed with chainsaws broke into the Louvre Museum in Paris and escaped with jewellery, prompting authorities to shut the world-famous attraction for the day.

According to multiple reports cited by AFP and BBC, the assailants carried out the heist between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m. (local time) before fleeing the scene. Police confirmed that the value of the stolen items is still being assessed.

Robbers Used Chainsaws And a Lift to Access Targeted Room

Investigators told AFP that the thieves arrived on a scooter equipped with small chainsaws. They reportedly used a goods lift to reach the targeted room inside the museum before escaping.

According to Visegrád 24, thieves reportedly stole several jewels from Napoleon’s collection — including a necklace, a brooch, and a tiara. 

France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police.”

Shortly afterwards, the Louvre announced on X that it would remain closed for the day “for exceptional reasons.” 

Police Seal Off Area, Launch Investigation

According to BBC, French police have cordoned off access to the Louvre and a major adjoining road along the River Seine. The focus of the investigation is reportedly centred on the building’s south-east corner overlooking the river.

A large extendable ladder — similar to those used by fire brigades or furniture movers — was seen propped up against a balcony, which police believe the robbers used to enter one of the upper floors.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office said it has opened an inquiry into suspected “organised theft and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.” It confirmed that jewellery had been stolen from the museum, and that the investigation is being led by a specialist unit tackling illegal trafficking of cultural property.

“The damage is currently being assessed. Investigations are ongoing,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, as per BBC.

Police and museum officials were seen managing large crowds of disappointed tourists stranded outside the venue following its sudden closure.

The Louvre, once the royal palace of French kings before Louis XIV moved the court to Versailles in the 17th century, remains the world’s most visited museum, welcoming nearly nine million visitors last year.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
