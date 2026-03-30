Canadian YouTuber Shows Heavy Ship Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz-Watch

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Canadian activist and YouTuber Dimitri Lascaris has shared footage showing heavy maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz during a brief visit near Iran’s coastline. The video emerges amid heightened tensions following the reported closure of the vital shipping route during the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Lascaris said his vessel was only permitted to remain in the area for a short period due to security concerns, including the presence of drones and risks linked to the volatile situation.

Heavy Traffic In Strait

In the footage, Lascaris pointed out a significant number of ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. He said he counted around 90 visible vessels, including oil tankers and cargo ships, travelling in both directions near the Iranian coast.

Today, along with a dozen other foreign and Iranian journalists, I boarded a civilian vessel in Bandar Abbas and was given a one-hour tour of the Strait of Hormuz.



My complete report can be found here: https://t.co/GTsdG5Ctq9#Iran #IranWar pic.twitter.com/SQumpcyqD2 — Dimitri Lascaris (@dimitrilascaris) March 29, 2026

The presence of such dense traffic suggests continued movement despite heightened tensions in the region, with ships heading both northwards and southwards through the narrow waterway.

Security Concerns Highlighted

Lascaris said his time in the area was limited to around 20 minutes due to safety concerns.

He also described Hormuz Island as rugged and mountainous, suggesting that its terrain could pose challenges for any military attempting to take control. The video provides a rare glimpse of conditions in the strategically sensitive region as tensions continue to escalate.