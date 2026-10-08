Canadian Poet Anne Carson Wins 2026 Nobel Prize In Literature

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canadian Anne Carson awarded 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Recognized for bold oeuvre blending genres, classical traditions.

Her work created new forms for contemporary literature.

Canadian poet, essayist and translator Anne Carson has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2026. The 76-year-old writer was recognised for a body of work that blends poetry, fiction and scholarship, often drawing on classical literature. The Swedish Academy praised her “bold and inventive oeuvre”, saying her playful engagement with classical traditions had created new forms for contemporary literature. Carson, who has also translated ancient Greek texts and taught classics for decades, was reportedly in Iceland when she received the news.

BREAKING NEWS The 2026 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson, “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.” https://t.co/YRvlRghlGG October 8, 2026

A Career Across Genres

Carson is known for writing that crosses conventional literary boundaries, combining poetry with elements of fiction, criticism and academic scholarship.

The Nobel committee said her work engages with the classical tradition while finding innovative ways to explore contemporary literature.

She has also translated works from ancient Greek and has spent more than 30 years as a professor of classics, bringing her academic expertise into her literary work.

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‘Listening To The Wind’

Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said she called Carson shortly before the announcement to tell her about the prize.

Carlberg said Carson was in Iceland and “listening to the wind” when she received the news.

“She was taken by surprise but very happy,” Carlberg said, adding that Carson's happiness could be heard in her voice.

The Nobel Prize recognises a lifetime of literary achievement and is widely regarded as the world's most prestigious literary award.

Carson will receive prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor, worth approximately £900,000 or $1.2 million.

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