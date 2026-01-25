Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada, Gang War Angle Under Scanner

A fatal shooting in Burnaby on Thursday evening has raised fresh concerns about gang-related violence in British Columbia, after a 28-year-old man Dilraj Singh Gill, with alleged links to organized crime was killed in a busy public area. Investigators say the incident appears to be the latest episode in an ongoing and intensifying gang conflict across the province.

Gunfire Erupts In Busy Burnaby Neighbourhood

The shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the 3700 block of Canada Way, an area known for steady traffic and commercial activity. Police say multiple reports of gunfire prompted officers from the Burnaby RCMP detachment to rush to the scene. On arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite emergency medical efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Dilraj Singh Gill, a Vancouver resident, reported Times of India. Investigators confirmed that Gill was 28 years old and had known associations with organized crime, a factor that is now central to the homicide probe.

Investigators Point To Gang-Related Tactics

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case and is working alongside local RCMP officers to piece together the events leading up to the killing. Shortly after the shooting, police also discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames near the crime scene.

Investigators believe the burned vehicle was used during the attack and then deliberately torched in an attempt to destroy evidence. Such tactics have frequently been linked to gang-related shootings in British Columbia, reinforcing suspicions that the killing may be connected to ongoing disputes within organized crime networks.