7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed

Several people died while dozens were left injured in a tragic shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials and local reports. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that officers responded to what was described as an active shooter situation at the school shortly after 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time. Emergency personnel rushed to the campus as reports emerged of multiple victims inside the building.

Canada School Shooting

The authorities said six individuals were found wounded within the school premises in Tumbler Ridge. Two additional victims were found at a nearby residence believed to be linked to the case, and another person died en route to the hospital. The suspected gunman was also located deceased, apparently from a self‑inflicted wound, according to Reuters, citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Dozens more were examined locally for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, initially described by witnesses as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress, was later confirmed deceased. Investigators believe the individual died from a self-inflicted injury. By 5:46 p.m. PT, the RCMP announced that the active shooter alert had been lifted, indicating there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Authorities have not commented on whether the suspect had any known connection to the school or its students and staff. Investigators continue to secure the area and collect evidence as part of what is expected to be a complex inquiry.