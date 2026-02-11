Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed

7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed

A shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 08:54 AM (IST)

Several people died while dozens were left injured in a tragic shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials and local reports. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that officers responded to what was described as an active shooter situation at the school shortly after 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time. Emergency personnel rushed to the campus as reports emerged of multiple victims inside the building.

Canada School Shooting

The authorities said six individuals were found wounded within the school premises in Tumbler Ridge. Two additional victims were found at a nearby residence believed to be linked to the case, and another person died en route to the hospital. The suspected gunman was also located deceased, apparently from a self‑inflicted wound, according to Reuters, citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Dozens more were examined locally for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, initially described by witnesses as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress, was later confirmed deceased. Investigators believe the individual died from a self-inflicted injury. By 5:46 p.m. PT, the RCMP announced that the active shooter alert had been lifted, indicating there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Authorities have not commented on whether the suspect had any known connection to the school or its students and staff. Investigators continue to secure the area and collect evidence as part of what is expected to be a complex inquiry.

Related Video

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Canada
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Replaces ‘Commitment’ With ‘Intent’; Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Replaces ‘Commitment’ With ‘Intent’; Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget