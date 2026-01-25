Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTariff War: Canada Launches ‘Buy Canadian’ Push After Trump's 100% Tax Threat

Tariff War: Canada Launches 'Buy Canadian' Push After Trump's 100% Tax Threat

After US President Trump threatened 100% tariffs over potential Canada–China trade ties, PM Carney urged Canadians to support domestic businesses, signalling a shift toward economic self-reliance.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 06:09 PM (IST)



US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if Canada enters into a trade agreement with China, triggering a swift but measured response from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who signalled a shift towards economic self-reliance. In a video message shared on social media platform X on Sunday (January 25, 2026), Carney did not directly name the United States or Trump but urged Canadians to support domestic businesses, unveiling what he described as a renewed “Buy Canadian” policy.

“Canada’s economy is currently under threat from abroad,” Carney said. “In this situation, the people of Canada have made a choice to focus on what we can control. You are choosing to invest your hard-earned dollars in Canadian businesses and Canadian workers.” The Prime Minister said the new Canadian government is also committing public spending to domestic firms and labour, signalling a reduced dependence on international trade amid growing geopolitical pressure.

‘Build Big, Build Canadian’

Carney said Canada is embarking on a large-scale nation-building mission, including the construction of millions of homes to address affordability, major infrastructure projects to transform the economy, and new military equipment to strengthen national security. “We are on a mission to build on a massive scale,” he said. “We will build using Canadian materials — Canadian steel, aluminum and lumber, with Canadian technology and Canadian workers.” Acknowledging global uncertainty, Carney added, “We can’t control what other countries do, but we can be our own best customers. We will buy Canadian goods, make them in Canada, and together we will make Canada stronger.”

Trump Issues Direct Warning

Trump’s remarks came via a post on his social media platform Truth Social, where he warned that Canada would face severe consequences if it pursued closer trade ties with China. “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘drop-off port’ for China to ship goods to the US, he is making a grave mistake,” Trump wrote. “China will eat Canada alive, swallow it whole. That will destroy its businesses, social fabric and way of life.” The US President said that a 100% tariff would be imposed immediately on all Canadian goods entering the United States should Canada sign a trade deal with China.

The exchange highlights rising trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa, even as Canada appears to pivot towards strengthening domestic manufacturing and economic resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did Donald Trump threaten Canada with?

Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods entering the United States if Canada enters into a trade agreement with China.

How did Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney respond to the threat?

Prime Minister Carney signalled a shift towards economic self-reliance and urged Canadians to support domestic businesses with a renewed 'Buy Canadian' policy.

What is the 'Buy Canadian' policy aiming to achieve?

The policy encourages Canadians to invest in domestic businesses and workers, and commits public spending to Canadian firms and labor to reduce dependence on international trade.

What large-scale projects are part of Canada's nation-building mission?

The mission includes building millions of homes, major infrastructure projects, and acquiring new military equipment, all using Canadian materials and workers.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Canada Tariff United STates TRUMP Mark Carney 100% Tariff
