2 Killed, 4 Injured In Mass Shooting At Canada Street Festival; Suspect At Large

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shooting near Toronto festival killed two, injured four.

Police secured scene; suspects remain at large.

Ontario Premier condemned

Two people were killed and four others injured after a shooting near a popular street festival in Toronto on Saturday, prompting a large-scale police response and a temporary active shooter alert.

The shooting took place near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival, an annual Latin cultural celebration, was underway, Associated Press reported.

Toronto Police said officers responding to reports of gunfire found six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ: Boat Carrying Indian Tourists Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Police Secure Area, Suspect Yet To Be Arrested

Police initially urged public to avoid the area as officers responded to what was described as an active shooter incident.

Authorities later confirmed that the scene had been secured. However, they said the suspect, or suspects, had not yet been apprehended and the investigation was continuing, AP reported.

A heavy police presence remained in the area as officers searched for the attacker and collected evidence from the scene.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Student Missing In Finland Found Dead After 2 Months

Ontario Premier Condemns 'Senseless Violence'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected," Ford said in a post on social media.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting, the report said.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, is considered one of North America's safest major urban centres, with fatal public shootings involving multiple victims remaining relatively uncommon.