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English NewsNewsWorld2 Killed, 4 Injured In Mass Shooting At Canada Street Festival; Suspect At Large

2 Killed, 4 Injured In Mass Shooting At Canada Street Festival; Suspect At Large

A shooting near Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival claimed two lives and left four others injured. Police have secured the area but said the suspect remains at large.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shooting near Toronto festival killed two, injured four.
  • Police secured scene; suspects remain at large.
  • Ontario Premier condemned

Two people were killed and four others injured after a shooting near a popular street festival in Toronto on Saturday, prompting a large-scale police response and a temporary active shooter alert.

The shooting took place near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival, an annual Latin cultural celebration, was underway, Associated Press reported.

Toronto Police said officers responding to reports of gunfire found six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Police Secure Area, Suspect Yet To Be Arrested

Police initially urged public to avoid the area as officers responded to what was described as an active shooter incident.

Authorities later confirmed that the scene had been secured. However, they said the suspect, or suspects, had not yet been apprehended and the investigation was continuing, AP reported.

A heavy police presence remained in the area as officers searched for the attacker and collected evidence from the scene.

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Ontario Premier Condemns 'Senseless Violence'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected," Ford said in a post on social media.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting, the report said.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, is considered one of North America's safest major urban centres, with fatal public shootings involving multiple victims remaining relatively uncommon.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the recent shooting incident take place?

The shooting occurred near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, close to the Salsa on St. Clair festival in Toronto.

How many people were affected by the shooting?

Two people were killed and four others were injured in the shooting. Police found a total of six people with gunshot wounds.

Has a suspect been apprehended in connection with the shooting?

No, the suspect or suspects have not yet been apprehended. The investigation is currently ongoing.

What was the initial police response to the incident?

Police initially urged the public to avoid the area and responded to what was described as an active shooter incident. The scene was later secured.

What did Ontario Premier Doug Ford say about the incident?

Premier Ford expressed devastation over the senseless violence, extending condolences to victims and their families.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Toronto Mass Shooting Canada Canada News
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