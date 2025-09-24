Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that India can play a key role in bringing peace to global conflicts, expressing confidence in New Delhi's diplomatic strength during the recent United Nations General Assembly session.

“I think it can play a very important role,” Meloni told news agency ANI when asked about India's ability to help mediate ongoing international disputes. These remarks emerged as world leaders convened in New York to address pressing challenges ranging from war to global cooperation.

#WATCH | New York: "I think it can play a very important role," says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on being asked about India's role in the ongoing wars pic.twitter.com/rxIwTx4QJ5 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Meloni's remarks come as India and US remain at odds over the former's Russian oil purchases, with President Donald Trump repeatedly accusing India and China of being the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier this September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni held a phone conversation to exchange perspectives on regional and international matters. Both leaders conveyed the urgent need for peace in Ukraine, with PM Modi reiterating India’s full support for dialogue and resolution.

During their talks, they assessed and welcomed progress in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, spanning investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism, and deepening people-to-people connections.

India and Italy reaffirmed their shared commitment to grow their partnership further, aligning with the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29. Meloni emphasised Italy’s strong backing for a mutually advantageous India-EU Free Trade Agreement, seeking early conclusion of the deal, and also voiced support for India's hosting of the AI Impact Summit in 2026.

The two leaders agreed to promote connectivity through the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative and plan to maintain regular communication.

On September 17, Meloni extended heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi on X, praising his leadership and dedication to India's advancement. She posted, “Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."