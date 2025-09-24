Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Can Play A Very Important Role': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Hails India's Role In Ending Ongoing Wars

'Can Play A Very Important Role': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Hails India's Role In Ending Ongoing Wars

Meloni's remarks come as India and US remain at odds over the former's Russian oil purchases, with Trump accusing India and China of being the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that India can play a key role in bringing peace to global conflicts, expressing confidence in New Delhi's diplomatic strength during the recent United Nations General Assembly session.

“I think it can play a very important role,” Meloni told news agency ANI when asked about India's ability to help mediate ongoing international disputes. These remarks emerged as world leaders convened in New York to address pressing challenges ranging from war to global cooperation.

Meloni's remarks come as India and US remain at odds over the former's Russian oil purchases, with President Donald Trump repeatedly accusing India and China of being the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier this September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni held a phone conversation to exchange perspectives on regional and international matters. Both leaders conveyed the urgent need for peace in Ukraine, with PM Modi reiterating India’s full support for dialogue and resolution.

During their talks, they assessed and welcomed progress in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, spanning investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism, and deepening people-to-people connections. 

India and Italy reaffirmed their shared commitment to grow their partnership further, aligning with the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29. Meloni emphasised Italy’s strong backing for a mutually advantageous India-EU Free Trade Agreement, seeking early conclusion of the deal, and also voiced support for India's hosting of the AI Impact Summit in 2026.

The two leaders agreed to promote connectivity through the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative and plan to maintain regular communication.

On September 17, Meloni extended heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi on X, praising his leadership and dedication to India's advancement. She posted, “Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
United Nations UNGA Giorgia Meloni
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
Cities
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
World
'I Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict At UN Assembly
'I Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict At UN Assembly
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget