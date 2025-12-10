Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldOver 1 Lakh Flee As Cambodia–Thailand Tensions Escalate For Fourth Day

Over 1 Lakh Flee As Cambodia–Thailand Tensions Escalate For Fourth Day

"This is important for the long-term relationship between Cambodia and Thailand, and the broader interests of ASEAN," the spokesperson added.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Phnom Penh, Dec 10 (IANS) Over 100,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe zones as border conflict with Thailand has entered a fourth day, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The total number of displaced people is 101,129, including infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

She said the Thai army had used heavy and destructive weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to attack Cambodian military positions and civilian areas from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

At least seven Cambodian civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in this conflict, according to Socheata, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

"Singapore is deeply concerned by the recent resumption of clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and reports of casualties on both sides. We call on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, following the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration," the spokesperson said in response to media queries.

"This is important for the long-term relationship between Cambodia and Thailand, and the broader interests of ASEAN," the spokesperson added.

The statement also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the conflict areas in the Thai-Cambodian border regions. Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand were advised to monitor official news sources, follow local government advisories and remain vigilant for their personal safety.

On Tuesday, Cambodia said that a total of 514 schools in border provinces have been shut down due to ongoing border clashes with Thailand.

"As of December 9, 2025, 514 schools have closed, affecting approximately 130,000 students and 4,650 teachers," the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport had said in a press release.

The main affected provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Banteay Meanchey, the press release said.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Sunday afternoon.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said on Tuesday that seven Cambodian civilians were killed in this conflict.

Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said at least 16,568 Cambodian families with 54,550 people have fled their homes near the border for safe shelters.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry, in a press release on Tuesday said that the Thai army continued to fire at Cambodian forces and civilians throughout the night of Monday and early Tuesday, leaving two Cambodian civilians travelling on the national road dead.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cambodia Border Conflict Thailand Cambodia Thailand Border Conflict
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
UP BJP to Announce State Chief in Days; Piyush Goyal Oversees; OBC Face Likely
Varanasi Campus Clash & School Fire: Police Action, Pistol Scare, Blaze Sparks Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget