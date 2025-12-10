Over 1 Lakh Flee As Cambodia–Thailand Tensions Escalate For Fourth Day

Phnom Penh, Dec 10 (IANS) Over 100,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe zones as border conflict with Thailand has entered a fourth day, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The total number of displaced people is 101,129, including infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

She said the Thai army had used heavy and destructive weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to attack Cambodian military positions and civilian areas from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

At least seven Cambodian civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in this conflict, according to Socheata, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

"Singapore is deeply concerned by the recent resumption of clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and reports of casualties on both sides. We call on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, following the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration," the spokesperson said in response to media queries.

"This is important for the long-term relationship between Cambodia and Thailand, and the broader interests of ASEAN," the spokesperson added.

The statement also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the conflict areas in the Thai-Cambodian border regions. Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand were advised to monitor official news sources, follow local government advisories and remain vigilant for their personal safety.

On Tuesday, Cambodia said that a total of 514 schools in border provinces have been shut down due to ongoing border clashes with Thailand.

"As of December 9, 2025, 514 schools have closed, affecting approximately 130,000 students and 4,650 teachers," the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport had said in a press release.

The main affected provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Banteay Meanchey, the press release said.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Sunday afternoon.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said on Tuesday that seven Cambodian civilians were killed in this conflict.

Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said at least 16,568 Cambodian families with 54,550 people have fled their homes near the border for safe shelters.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry, in a press release on Tuesday said that the Thai army continued to fire at Cambodian forces and civilians throughout the night of Monday and early Tuesday, leaving two Cambodian civilians travelling on the national road dead.

