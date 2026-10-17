California Wildfires Damage Homes, Force Thousands To Evacuate Amid Strong Winds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Southern California wildfires engulfed properties, prompted thousands of evacuations.

Norte fire scorched 465 acres, impacting homes in San Juan Capistrano.

Intense Santa Ana winds, low humidity fueled rapid fire growth.

Thousands lost power as electricity cut to prevent sparks.

(Edited by: Karl Sexton)

At least six expensive properties have been engulfed by fast-spreading wildfires on the southern coast of California, prompting thousands of people to evacuate.

The Orange County Fire Authority said on X that the so-called Norte fire had scorched about 465 acres (188 hectares) and that at least four homes had been impacted in the affluent San Juan Capistrano municipality.

Black smoke billowing from the hills was visible for miles as firefighters tried to contain the fast-moving blaze.

The agency said firefighters were "aggressively attacking the fire from ground and air" and repeatedly requested people to stay away from the area.

Danger of fire spreading remains as thousands without power

The Norte fire started in the coastal city of San Clemente and wind drove it into San Juan Capistrano.

The National Weather Service warned of "high risk for large fires and rapid fire growth," especially over Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the mountains and foothills of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

The wildfires have continued to worsen due to the intense Santa Ana winds, low humidity and unseasonably high temperatures.

According to forecasters, wind gusts of up to 50-70 miles (80-110 kilometers) per hour were recorded in the mountains, with coastal and valley areas seeing gusts between 35 and 55 miles per hour.

Authorities have turned off the electricity supply to reduce the risk of electrical sparks that the heavy wind gusts could carry, leaving thousands of people in the state without power.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)