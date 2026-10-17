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English NewsNewsWorldCalifornia Wildfires Damage Homes, Force Thousands To Evacuate Amid Strong Winds

California Wildfires Damage Homes, Force Thousands To Evacuate Amid Strong Winds

Fast-spreading wildfires in Southern California have damaged or destroyed at least six homes, forcing thousands to evacuate as strong Santa Ana winds fuel the blazes.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Southern California wildfires engulfed properties, prompted thousands of evacuations.
  • Norte fire scorched 465 acres, impacting homes in San Juan Capistrano.
  • Intense Santa Ana winds, low humidity fueled rapid fire growth.
  • Thousands lost power as electricity cut to prevent sparks.

(Edited by: Karl Sexton)

At least six expensive properties have been engulfed by fast-spreading wildfires on the southern coast of California, prompting thousands of people to evacuate.

The Orange County Fire Authority said on X that the so-called Norte fire had scorched about 465 acres (188 hectares) and that at least four homes had been impacted in the affluent San Juan Capistrano municipality.

Black smoke billowing from the hills was visible for miles as firefighters tried to contain the fast-moving blaze.

The agency said firefighters were "aggressively attacking the fire from ground and air" and repeatedly requested people to stay away from the area.

Danger of fire spreading remains as thousands without power

The Norte fire started in the coastal city of San Clemente and wind drove it into San Juan Capistrano.

The National Weather Service warned of "high risk for large fires and rapid fire growth," especially over Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the mountains and foothills of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

The wildfires have continued to worsen due to the intense Santa Ana winds, low humidity and unseasonably high temperatures.

According to forecasters, wind gusts of up to 50-70 miles (80-110 kilometers) per hour were recorded in the mountains, with coastal and valley areas seeing gusts between 35 and 55 miles per hour.

Authorities have turned off the electricity supply to reduce the risk of electrical sparks that the heavy wind gusts could carry, leaving thousands of people in the state without power.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current impact of the wildfires in Southern California?

Fast-spreading wildfires have engulfed at least six expensive properties and prompted thousands of people to evacuate. The Norte fire alone has scorched about 465 acres.

Where did the Norte fire start and spread to?

The Norte fire originated in the coastal city of San Clemente. Wind then drove the blaze into the affluent municipality of San Juan Capistrano.

What factors are contributing to the intensity of the wildfires?

The wildfires are worsening due to intense Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and unseasonably high temperatures. Wind gusts have been recorded up to 70 miles per hour in mountainous areas.

Why have thousands of people lost power?

Authorities have turned off the electricity supply to reduce the risk of electrical sparks. Heavy wind gusts could carry these sparks, potentially exacerbating the fire situation.

What areas are at high risk for large fires?

The National Weather Service warned of a high risk for large fires and rapid fire growth, especially over Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
California Wildfires
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