Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom California Hindu temple reported third break-in within three years.

Management sought Congressman Ro Khanna's help for investigation, security.

Community remains undeterred, supporting repairs and enhanced temple safety.

A Hindu temple in California's Silicon Valley has reported another break-in, marking the third such incident in nearly three years. Following the latest incident, the temple management has sought assistance from Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna for an investigation and stronger security arrangements.

The incident took place at the Shiva Durga Temple of Bay Area in Santa Clara at around 4 am on Sunday (local time), according to a public notice issued by the temple management for devotees.

The temple administration said it was working with local police and investigating agencies to assess the damage. However, it did not disclose whether anything had been stolen, the extent of the damage or whether any suspects had been identified.

Temple Management Seeks Help From Congressman Ro Khanna

The temple shared the incident with devotees through a notice expressing disappointment over repeated security breaches while maintaining that its faith remained undeterred.

"With a very heavy heart, we share the information that someone broke into our temple again at around 4 am this morning," the notice stated.

Expressing concern over the recurring incidents, the management said it was deeply disappointed by the repeated challenges but remained committed to its faith. It added that the temple was coordinating with local police to investigate the break-in and assess the damage.

The notice was shared on X by Indian-American Republican Ritesh Tandon, who had contested the election from California's 17th Congressional District, represented by Khanna, but lost.

Addressing the Democratic Congressman, Tandon asked how his office could assist with the investigation and help strengthen security at the temple. He also highlighted concerns over repeated incidents targeting Hindu temples.

Third Break-In In Nearly Three Years

The latest incident is the third reported break-in at the Shiva Durga Temple of Bay Area in approximately three years, raising concerns among the local Hindu community over the safety of the religious establishment.

However, an independent confirmation of the latest incident from the police was not available for this report. The temple's notice also did not specify what, if anything, was stolen or provide details about the financial value of the damage.

The notice carried the heading, "Message from Khanna Ji, President of Shiva Durga Temple". Temple president Sunil Khanna appealed to devotees to remain calm and support one another while the management assessed the situation.

He said the community would receive further updates as more information became available.

Ritesh Tandon Urges Devotees To Support Temple

In his message accompanying the notice, Tandon thanked the temple committee for responding promptly and coordinating with the police.

He also urged devotees to continue visiting the temple and contribute towards repair work and improved security arrangements.

The Shiva Durga Temple was established by Hindu families in Santa Clara County. It serves as a community centre, hosting daily prayers and aarti, religious education programmes for children, cultural activities and festival celebrations.