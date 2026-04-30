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HomeNewsWorldBus Crashes Into Seine River In France, All Four On Board Rescued

Bus Crashes Into Seine River In France, All Four On Board Rescued

The transport authority for the region said the four people on board, the driver, her tutor and two passengers, were rescued and are safe.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bus plunges into Seine river south of Paris.
  • Four occupants, including driver, safely rescued from water.
  • Divers confirmed no one trapped inside the bus.

A bus crashed into the Seine river in France on Thursday morning after ending up in the water in Juvisy-sur-Orge, south of Paris.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am local time (8.30 GMT).

All Occupants Rescued Safely

The transport authority for the Île-de-France region said the four people on board, the driver, her tutor and two passengers, were rescued and are safe.

Bus Floated Near Riverbank Before Recovery

Later in the morning, the bus could still be seen floating in the Seine close to the riverbank before towing teams at the scene removed it from the water.

Photos from the site showed the bus floating in the river while a dark blue car was also seen in the water nearby.

Divers Searched Vehicle For Trapped Occupants

Divers searched the bus before confirming that no one was trapped inside the vehicle.

Mayor Says She Was ‘Stunned’ By Accident

Juvisy Mayor Lamia Bensarsa Reda said she was “stunned” by the accident.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this. I think I’ve just experienced the worst day of my life. Luckily, there were no casualties thanks to the quick response of the police and emergency services,” she told French newspaper Le Parisien.

Internal Probe Ordered

“Our municipal police officers are on site to keep the very congested traffic flowing as smoothly as possible around the Seine riverbanks,” Reda added.

In a press release, she said Île-de-France Mobilités “is asking its operator to launch an internal investigation to determine the causes of this accident as quickly as possible”.

Investigation Into Cause Of Crash Expected

An investigation is expected to be launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the bus crash into the Seine river?

The bus crashed into the Seine river in Juvisy-sur-Orge, south of Paris, France. The incident occurred on Thursday morning around 9:30 am local time.

Were there any casualties in the bus accident?

No, all four occupants of the bus, including the driver, her tutor, and two passengers, were rescued safely. Divers confirmed no one was trapped inside.

What happened to the bus after it entered the river?

The bus was seen floating in the Seine near the riverbank before towing teams removed it from the water. A car was also spotted in the river nearby.

What actions are being taken following the accident?

An internal investigation has been ordered by the transport authority to determine the cause of the accident. The mayor also mentioned police are managing traffic around the riverbanks.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
France Bus Crash Seine All Four On Board Rescued
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