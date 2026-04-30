Bus Crashes Into Seine River In France, All Four On Board Rescued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bus plunges into Seine river south of Paris.

Four occupants, including driver, safely rescued from water.

Divers confirmed no one trapped inside the bus.

A bus crashed into the Seine river in France on Thursday morning after ending up in the water in Juvisy-sur-Orge, south of Paris.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am local time (8.30 GMT).

All Occupants Rescued Safely

The transport authority for the Île-de-France region said the four people on board, the driver, her tutor and two passengers, were rescued and are safe.

Bus Floated Near Riverbank Before Recovery

Later in the morning, the bus could still be seen floating in the Seine close to the riverbank before towing teams at the scene removed it from the water.

Photos from the site showed the bus floating in the river while a dark blue car was also seen in the water nearby.

Divers Searched Vehicle For Trapped Occupants

Divers searched the bus before confirming that no one was trapped inside the vehicle.

Mayor Says She Was ‘Stunned’ By Accident

Juvisy Mayor Lamia Bensarsa Reda said she was “stunned” by the accident.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this. I think I’ve just experienced the worst day of my life. Luckily, there were no casualties thanks to the quick response of the police and emergency services,” she told French newspaper Le Parisien.

Internal Probe Ordered

“Our municipal police officers are on site to keep the very congested traffic flowing as smoothly as possible around the Seine riverbanks,” Reda added.

In a press release, she said Île-de-France Mobilités “is asking its operator to launch an internal investigation to determine the causes of this accident as quickly as possible”.

Investigation Into Cause Of Crash Expected

An investigation is expected to be launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.