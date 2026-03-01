Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tension gripped Dubai after dramatic videos surfaced online showing smoke and an explosion near the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The visuals began circulating shortly after Iran launched retaliatory strikes following US and Israeli military action earlier in the day.

The footage shows black smoke rising in the distance near the 828-metre landmark. However, it remains unclear whether the Burj Khalifa itself was directly targeted or if it sustained any damage.

What The Viral Videos Show

⚡️ Attack on Dubai: Explosions near Burj Khalifa



An Iranian missile landed in a prestigious area on the artificial Palm Jumeirah island.



The area is home to luxurious hotels popular with Russian tourists. One of them caught fire. pic.twitter.com/GPEGtiUE2O — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 28, 2026

Clips shared across social media platforms claim a drone or missile struck close to the iconic skyscraper. Some posts alleged direct impact.

“A Drone Hit the Burj Khalifa of Dubai. Iran also did hit Dubai Mall next to Burj Khalifa,” one user wrote while sharing a video.

“Iranian missile struck close to Burj Khalifa in UAE,” another claimed.

Yet, several locals posted visuals indicating no visible structural damage to the tower.

Earlier in the day, authorities had evacuated the building as explosions echoed in different parts of the city.

Explosions Reported In Palm Jumeirah

The Burj Khalifa scare comes amid confirmed explosions elsewhere in Dubai.

A blast was reported in the Palm Jumeirah area, where a building on the man-made island caught fire. Visuals showed thick smoke rising into the sky, while residents described hearing loud bangs across the city.

A witness told AFP that ambulances were seen rushing toward the scene.

According to the Dubai Media Office, four individuals were injured and transported to medical facilities. Officials later confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and urged residents and tourists to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified visuals online.

UAE Air Defence Responds

The UAE Ministry of Defence issued a statement confirming that air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a fresh wave of Iranian missiles and drones.

“The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a new wave of Iranian missiles and drones launched towards the country. It noted that the operation was carried out with high efficiency and with limited material damage.”

“The Ministry also stated that missiles were intercepted by the UAE Air Defence system, and debris have fallen on several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. No injuries have been reported."

It remains uncertain whether the same type of drone reportedly seen elsewhere in the city was involved in the incident near Burj Khalifa.

Regional Escalation: US, Israel And Iran

The developments follow preemptive strikes launched by the United States and Israel under ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ targeting locations in Iran. Explosions were reported near offices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran vowed a “decisive response,” triggering widespread tension across the Gulf.

Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE, announced partial airspace closures.

Chaos At Dubai International Airport

The security situation quickly affected air travel.

Dubai International Airport initially showed cascading delays before suspending operations entirely for a period. Emirates cancelled all flights until 3 am Sunday, Qatar Airways paused services until midnight, and Etihad Airways extended suspension until Sunday afternoon.

Major international carriers including Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and others announced widespread cancellations.

The Symbol At The Centre

Standing 828 metres tall and valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Burj Khalifa remains one of the most recognisable structures in the world. Developed by Emaar Properties, the building is insured for roughly $1.5 billion for its main structure, while apartments, hotel interiors and offices carry separate coverage.

Despite the viral claims, there has been no official confirmation of direct damage to the tower.

As smoke clears and authorities assess the situation, one question continues to dominate global attention: was the world’s tallest building ever truly in danger, or did social media outrun the facts?