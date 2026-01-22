Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBritish Hindus in Parliament Square protest against attacks in Bangladesh

British Hindus in Parliament Square protest against attacks in Bangladesh

London, Jan 21 (PTI): British Hindus and Bangladeshi diaspora groups gathered at Parliament Square in London on Wednesday to protest against the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calling on the British government to ensure the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government acts to protect innocent live.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

London, Jan 21 (PTI): British Hindus and Bangladeshi diaspora groups gathered at Parliament Square in London on Wednesday to protest against the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calling on the British government to ensure the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government acts to protect innocent lives.

  The ‘Stand against persecution of minorities in Bangladesh’ mass demonstration brought together a diverse set of organisations, including the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK, INSIGHT UK and Hindu Council UK.  Families, including young children, gathered on a rainy evening to wave placards that read "#SaveBangladeshiHindus" and “Save Hindus in Bangladesh”, as chants of “stop killing Hindus” rang out opposite the Palace of Westminster Parliament complex.  Hindu Council UK said in a statement that Bangladesh Hindus are being “killed almost daily on false charges of blasphemy” since the Yunus regime took charge in the country.

The group appealed to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to take action against the “heinous Islamist killings of innocent Hindus in Bangladesh as a very serious matter and at the very least leverage the British aid fund to Bangladesh to protect innocent victims there".  INSIGHT UK said the protest at Parliament Square was organised to raise awareness of “ongoing persecution, violence, rape and killings of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh”.  Last week, the UK government condemned “all acts of violence” in Bangladesh and called for peaceful and credible elections as the issue was raised in the House of Commons. Opposition Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman asked the Labour government to intervene to protect minorities and ensure elections scheduled for February are "free and fair".  “We actively engage with the humanitarian situation and support the interim government on peaceful and credible elections,” said Alan Campbell, Leader of the Commons.   “We have a long-standing commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, and we continue to stress this to the interim government of Bangladesh. We condemn all acts of violence, whether they are religious or ethnic based, and we welcome the commitments of the Interim Head of Government [ Yunus] to the safety of minorities, including where arrests are made,” he said.  British Hindus and Bangladeshi diaspora groups have been coordinating protests in London since the end of last year, condemning the “unethical arrest of interfaith voice Chinmaya Prabhu and public lynching of Dipu Das by Islamic extremists” and reports emanating from Dhaka of other attacks. PTI AK        RD RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 22 Jan 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
World
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
World
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget