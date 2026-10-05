India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldLondon-Chicago Flight Descends 28,000 Feet Within Minutes, Triggers Emergency Alert

London-Chicago Flight Descends 28,000 Feet Within Minutes, Triggers Emergency Alert

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)

British Airways flight BA295, flying from London to Chicago, declared an emergency while over Ireland, according to flight-tracking data. The aircraft is now being diverted back to London.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

World
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29
World
FBI Arrests California Woman At LA Airport Over Alleged China Espionage Operation
FBI Arrests California Woman At LA Airport Over Alleged China Espionage Operation
World
Several Schools In France Shut As Student Protests Over Education Resources Continue
Several Schools In France Shut As Student Protests Over Education Resources Continue
World
US Pulls All Air Force Bombers From UK RAF Fairford Base After Suspected Iran-Linked Terror Attack
US Pulls All Air Force Bombers From UK Base After Suspected Iran-Linked Terror Attack

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget