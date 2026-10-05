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London-Chicago Flight Descends 28,000 Feet Within Minutes, Triggers Emergency Alert
British Airways flight BA295, flying from London to Chicago, declared an emergency while over Ireland, according to flight-tracking data. The aircraft is now being diverted back to London.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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