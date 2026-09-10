BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open, What’s Shut In Delhi On September 11?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Delhi offices, schools, courts close for BRICS Summit.

Metro, banks operate normally; expect traffic, taxi restrictions.

Extensive security measures, diversions affect city for summit.

BRICS Summit 2026 Holiday: New Delhi is preparing for heightened security as the capital hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit from September 11 to 13. With senior foreign leaders and high-level delegations expected to arrive, several public institutions across Delhi will remain closed on Friday.

The closures will coincide with extensive security arrangements and traffic restrictions across parts of the city. Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the leaders expected in New Delhi on the opening day, with his aircraft scheduled to land at the Air Force Station in Palam before he travels to the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam over three days.

Government Offices Shut

Delhi government offices will remain closed on September 11, including its autonomous organisations and public sector undertakings.

Central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi will also observe the holiday. The decision has been taken as part of arrangements for the BRICS summit and the movement of visiting dignitaries.

The closure is expected to affect government-related services in the capital for the day, although essential operations and services that have separate arrangements will continue as applicable.

Schools To Observe Holiday

Schools across Delhi will also remain closed also on Friday. The Directorate of Education has directed government, government-aided and recognised private schools to suspend regular classes on September 11.

Parents and students have therefore been advised to take note of the holiday and any separate instructions issued by individual institutions regarding subsequent working days.

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Supreme Court, Delhi Courts Closed

The judiciary will also observe the holiday. The Supreme Court will remain closed on September 11 in view of the BRICS summit. According to a Live Law report, the apex court will compensate for the holiday by holding a working day on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

A circular issued by the Supreme Court's Administrative General Branch on Wednesday said the Full Court had declared September 11 a holiday for the Supreme Court and its Registry.

The closure will also cover the Delhi High Court and courts functioning under its jurisdiction. Subordinate courts in Delhi will additionally remain closed on September 12.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority has separately rescheduled the National Lok Adalat that was originally scheduled for September 12. It will now be held on October 10, 2026, the second Saturday of the month, following an August 25 notification.

Metro, Banks To Run

Despite the closures, several essential and public-facing services will continue to operate normally.

Delhi Metro services will run as usual, while banks and financial markets are also expected to follow their regular schedules.

Airports and major railway stations in the capital will remain operational throughout the summit period. However, passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station have been advised to leave earlier than usual.

VIP movements and convoy routes could result in temporary diversions and delays around these transport hubs.

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Traffic Restrictions In Place

Security arrangements will extend across several major roads and routes connecting summit venues and hotels where foreign delegates will stay.

Delegations are expected to be accommodated at nine hotels, with restrictions imposed on routes including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Marg and Mathura Road.

Delhi Police have identified 22 diversion points across the city. Traffic will be redirected whenever movements of VIP convoys require roads or stretches to be temporarily restricted.

Commuters have been advised to factor the additional security measures and possible diversions into their travel plans on September 11.

Cab Pick-Ups Restricted

App-based taxi and mobility services will also be affected in designated restricted areas.

Delhi Police have coordinated with Ola, Uber, Bharat Taxi and Rapido ahead of the summit. Officials have said pick-up and drop-off operations will not be allowed inside restricted zones.

The platforms have been asked to use alternative routes while security restrictions remain in force.