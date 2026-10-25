Brazil Votes In Tight Presidential Runoff Between Lula And Bolsonaro

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lula promotes social policies; Bolsonaro promises anti-crime agenda.

Edited by: Natalie Muller

Voters in Brazil headed to the polls on Sunday for a presidential runoff election between incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the first round earlier this month, Bolsonaro surpassed Lula by more than 2.2 million votes. More than 33 million voters out of nearly 160 million abstained.

However, Sunday's runoff election is expected to be neck-and-neck, with recent polls showing Lula closing the gap.

Candidates need more than 50% of the vote to become president.

Election to determine Brazil's direction

The high-stakes election is set to determine Brazil's political direction, pitting left-of-center veteran Lula, 80, against right-wing Bolsonaro, 45, who is an ally of the US.

If Bolsonaro wins, it will signify a shift to the right for Brazil and could determine the extent to which the US will be able to grow its influence in Latin America.

Lula has campaigned to continue his social policies to boost employment and reduce poverty, while Bolsonaro has pledged a tougher course against crime and a political fresh start.

Flavio has also pledged to free his father, who is under house arrest for attempting a coup in 2022, if he is elected.

However, if Lula, who has opposed the US President Donald Trump over trade and security, secures a fourth term, it is likely to pose hurdles for Washington.

The 80-year-old was previously head of state from 2003 to 2010, and became president again in 2023.

Flavio Bolsonaro has sat in the Senate since 2019 and is running for the presidency for the first time.

The rematch between Lula and Bolsonaro comes against the backdrop of corruption scandals, economic downslide and accusations of US interference, which Washington denies.

Around 159 million people are eligible to vote in the election.

Preliminary results are expected on Sunday night.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.