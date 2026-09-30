Bosnia’s Election: Ethnic Divisions Take Centre Stage As Population Crisis Deepens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bosnia faces severe emigration and looming demographic collapse.

Upcoming elections prioritize ethnic divisions over national issues.

Complicated ethnic-based system hinders country's progress and reforms.

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan

Picture a country that has lost nearly one in six of its citizens — roughly 600,000 people —through emigration in just ten years.

A country that has conducted only a single census since being ravaged by war in the 1990s, counting just over 3.5 million people in 2013.

A country where young people aged 20 to 29 are leaving faster than any other age group and where demographers warn of a looming population collapse because the birth rate has trailed the mortality rate every year since 2009.

This is Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But when voters here go to the polls on October 4 to elect people to the most powerful positions at both state and entity levels, the focus of the election campaign will not be on how to stop the country hemorrhaging citizens. It will — once again and for the umpteenth time — be about who is Serb, who is Bosniak, who is Croat and who supposedly threatens whom.

That fact alone says more about the state of Bosnian politics than any opinion poll could.

A complicated electoral system

After the brutal 1992-95 Bosnian War, Bosnia and Herzegovina was left divided by the Dayton Peace Agreement — a compromise that stopped the killing but built ethnicity into the state's architecture as a permanent rather than a temporary fix.

Three decades on, that architecture hasn't changed, and progress has stalled completely.

The complicated constitution drafted at Dayton produced an equally complicated electoral system.

Bosnia is divided into two entities, the Serb-majority Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Brcko District. It has a total of 14 governments and parliaments at state, entity and cantonal level — a lot for such a small country.

On October 4, voters will elect a new presidency at state level. The presidency in Bosnia comprises three people. Each of the three ethnic groups elects its own representative: a Serb chosen in Republika Srpska, and a Bosniak and a Croat chosen in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On top of that, voters will be electing a new president in Republika Srpska and lawmakers for both the state-level and entity parliaments, while the Federation's president and the remaining parliamentary chambers are filled after the vote through ethnic quotas.

Voting along ethnic lines

Bosnia today operates as a patchwork of parallel, ethnically defined power structures whose chief skill is blocking one another. And that isn't a design flaw, it's the design.

"Many citizens will keep voting for parties that represent their own people, because political elites constantly manufacture a sense of threat and fear, turning elections into a referendum on national survival," political scientist Mladen Bubonjic told DW.

This is far removed from the issues affecting voters in their day-to-day lives: high prices, low wages and pensions, unaffordable housing, precarious jobs, corruption, poor public services and the steady drain of people leaving the country.

Same script, new faces

Poll after poll shows that voters don't believe campaign promises, and their answers in such polls tend to boil down to the same thing: "Nothing has changed in 30 years."

That sentence could have been spoken a decade ago, or even two decades ago. And that's precisely the problem: Bosnian politics isn't stuck by accident, it's stuck by design, because the system rewards whoever keeps the divisions alive and punishes anyone who tries to make meaningful change.

Elections in Bosnia have never simply been about getting better roads or cheaper electricity. They function as an act of tribal defense, and every side knows it and cultivates it. Research consistently shows that ethnic identity remains the single strongest predictor of how people vote, far outweighing economic self-interest.

This campaign, too, has been dominated by identity politics and institutional paralysis rather than any real debate over jobs or prices. This means voters are choosing fear, because no one is seriously offering them a real alternative.

"Unfortunately, out of a decades-old habit, ethnic tensions keep rallying citizens around ideological and identity issues. Corruption, poverty and demographic collapse have all been absorbed into political identities," political analyst Tanja Topic told DW.

What voters actually want fixed

But step off the political stage and onto the street and people's priorities sound the same as they do in any other country: They want jobs, a paycheck that covers the bills, an affordable home, healthcare that actually works and a government that doesn't steal.

People blame corruption as the reason reforms stall before they are completed, and young people choose to leave the country rather than cast a ballot.

The real fight is over identity and wartime history, not economic hardship. Emigration gets mentioned mostly as an alarming statistic, rarely as an issue anyone is racing to solve.

"The Bosnian triangle, dominated by three ethnic principles, is disastrous for all of Bosnia's citizens. But if you don't vote along those lines, you get branded a traitor to your own people. Which is disastrous for the country's progress," Vehid Sehic, a political analyst from Tuzla, told DW.

EU accession recedes further into the distance

Bosnia has been an EU candidate since 2022. In 2024, it got the green light to open accession talks. In practice, however, progress along that path has all but ground to a halt.

An independent analysis shows that, according to the EU's own progress reports, Bosnia's readiness score dropped from 4.14 to 2.91 out of ten in a single year — the steepest fall of any candidate country.

Bosnia still hasn't appointed a chief negotiator for EU accession talks, and of the 113 reforms required for EU accession, not one has been implemented.

For ordinary citizens, EU membership is no longer a burning question. It has curdled into a tired, accepted truth that when politicians speak of the "European path," it amounts to little more than ink on paper.

Geopolitical backdrop

Bosnia's elections, alongside Serbia's on October 25, are taking place at a time when the Western Balkans has once again become a stage for intense rivalry between Russia, the European Union and the United States.

Against this backdrop, political forces across Bosnia are already looking for allies abroad.

Bosnia is heading into this election as a country that has spent three decades spinning in place, at the exact moment its internal paralysis has turned it into a playing field for other people's geopolitical bets.

Meanwhile, the 600,000 people who have already left in search of a normal life have effectively answered the question of whether they think anything is about to change.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)