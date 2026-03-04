Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBoris Johnson Alleges UK ‘Cheated Iran’, ‘Sold The Same Camel Twice’ In Shah-Era Tank Deal

Boris Johnson Alleges UK ‘Cheated Iran’, ‘Sold The Same Camel Twice’ In Shah-Era Tank Deal

Boris Johnson says UK took £400m for tanks never delivered to Iran under the Shah, calling it a case of having “sold the same camel twice.”

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Britain cheated Iran during the reign of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi by accepting payment for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered. In an interview with Arab journalist Ammar Taqi, Johnson alleged that Tehran had paid £400 million for the British-made tanks before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but the shipment did not materialise.

He further suggested that some of the tanks were later sold to other buyers, including Iraq under Saddam Hussein, Iran’s regional adversary at the time.

‘Iranians Had a Case Against Us’

Johnson said the dispute left Britain with a clear moral obligation to repay the money. Johnson said: "The truth is Iranians had a case against us. Which had to do with a debt for some tanks that we had sold to the shah of Iran in 1979. So it's so complicated but before the revolution the Brits had sold the Shah a lot of chieftain tanks which were a big type of british tank and I think the totals and the Iranians the Shah of Iran paid for those tanks. I think for like 400 million pounds."

However, he said that the British never delivered the tanks. 

So, he said, "With the Shah then got deposed and the tanks never arrived and I think some of the tanks we then sold to other people, Like I think even to Saddam Hussein. So it was a classic. So the point was that we owed the money for the tanks. We really did and we had the money and the tanks. Well, we sold the tanks. So we had the money. We had, we sold the same."

"We sold the same camel twice. It is typical British manoeuvre. It's like, we did with. The result was that we had a moral case for paying the Iranians," Boris said.

Johnson characterised the episode as a “typical British manoeuvre,” comparing it to policies he said London had pursued in Palestine during the era of imperial administration.

Renewed Debate Over Britain’s Middle East Legacy

The remarks have reignited discussion about Britain’s historical role in West Asia, particularly its arms dealings and political interventions during the Cold War period. Critics argue that while Iran and Palestinian resistance movements are frequently portrayed negatively in Western narratives, it is often imperial powers that initiate destabilising actions.

Johnson’s comments, delivered with a degree of irony, have been interpreted by some as an unusual admission from a former British leader regarding contested aspects of the country’s foreign policy history.

The tank dispute between London and Tehran has long been a sensitive issue in bilateral relations, symbolising decades of mistrust that followed the Iranian Revolution and subsequent geopolitical realignments.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Boris Johnson's view on Britain's obligation to Iran in this matter?

Johnson believes Britain had a clear moral obligation to repay Iran the money for the tanks, likening the situation to selling the same 'camel twice'.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boris Johnson UK Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Boris Johnson Alleges UK ‘Cheated Iran’, ‘Sold The Same Camel Twice’ In Shah-Era Tank Deal
Boris Johnson Alleges UK ‘Cheated Iran’, ‘Sold The Same Camel Twice’ In Shah-Era Tank Deal
World
Three-Day Commemoration Ceremony For Khamenei To Begin In Tehran Today, Burial Date Soon
Three-Day Commemoration Ceremony For Khamenei To Begin In Tehran Today, Burial Date Soon
World
Iran-Israel War Updates: 4 US Reservists Dead In Kuwait Drone Strike; Israel Hits Lebanon
Iran-Israel War Updates: 4 US Reservists Dead In Kuwait Drone Strike; Israel Hits Lebanon
World
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Powerful Son Poised To Lead Iran After Supreme Leader's Death
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Powerful Son Poised To Lead Iran After Supreme Leader's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget