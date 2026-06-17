Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBrazil Court Convicts Bolsonaro’s Son Over Bid To Influence Coup Trial, Bars Him From Elections

Brazil Court Convicts Bolsonaro’s Son Over Bid To Influence Coup Trial, Bars Him From Elections

Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced Eduardo Bolsonaro to over four years in prison for allegedly seeking US intervention in his father's coup-plot trial.

Reported By : Deutsche Welle | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court convicted Bolsonaro's son, sentenced him to prison.
  • He interfered in father's coup trial, seeking US pressure.
  • Ruling bans him from public office for eight years.

(Edited by: Rana Taha)

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted the son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is living in the US, over meddling in his father's trial over plotting a coup.

A panel of justices unanimously convicted Eduardo Bolsonaro, sentencing him to ⁠four ⁠years and two months in prison for seeking the Trump administration's interference in his father's trial.

Bolsonaro has been living in Texas since 2025 and now risks getting arrested on his return to Brazil. The court ruling also bars him from running for public office for eight years, but he may appeal the decision.

What did the court say?

The court said that Eduardo, a former lawmaker, illegally interfered in his father's trial last year by lobbying the US government to threaten Brazilian officials to stop the trial.

The ex-President is serving 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overthrow the election results in 2022.

The judges ruled in favor of the prosecutors, who charged Eduardo Bolsonaro with "threatening judicial authorities and officials from other branches of government" by saying he would secure US sanctions "if the proceedings did not end" well for his father.

"It is not the role of a Brazilian federal deputy to lobby abroad against their own country," said Judge Alexandre de Moraes, among the Brazilian officials targeted by Trump sanctions.

US President Donald Trump also imposed steep tariffs on Brazil as a punitive measure for what he described as a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro senior.

However, the tariffs were rolled back after the first official meeting between leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Trump.

What has Bolsonaro said about the charges?

Eduardo Bolsonaro said his efforts in Washington were not aimed at getting his father acquitted but at forcing Brazil's Supreme Court to punish ​officials who, in his account, were not complying with Brazil's constitution. Meanwhile, his lawyers argued there was not enough evidence to convict him.

The former lawmaker has claimed that he and his family are being targeted by Brazil's Supreme Court. He said he had not been properly notified about the court's legal ​process.

"The real purpose of this senseless trial is only one: to remove my name from the elections," read a statement from Bolsonaro, who was planning to run as a substitute Senate candidate in elections in October.

Recently, Eduardo has thrown his weight behind his brother Flavio Bolsonaro, who is preparing to run against Brazil's incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva later this year. Polls suggest he is da Silva's strongest challenger.

Both brothers met with Trump in the White House last month.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BIG POLITICAL CLAIM: After Maharashtra, UP Buzz on SP Split as Rajbhar Sparks Fresh Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Eduardo Bolsonaro convicted of?

Eduardo Bolsonaro was convicted of meddling in his father's trial by lobbying the US government to threaten Brazilian officials. He was found guilty of seeking US interference to stop the trial.

What is Eduardo Bolsonaro's sentence?

He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. The court ruling also bars him from running for public office for eight years, though he may appeal.

Where is Eduardo Bolsonaro currently living?

Eduardo Bolsonaro is living in Texas, US, since 2025. He now risks getting arrested if he returns to Brazil following his conviction.

What was Eduardo Bolsonaro's defense against the charges?

He claimed his efforts aimed to pressure Brazil's Supreme Court to punish non-compliant officials, not to acquit his father. He also stated he and his family are being targeted to prevent his political candidacies.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jair Bolsonaro Brazil SUpreme COurt Eduardo Bolsonaro
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Brazil Court Convicts Bolsonaro’s Son Over Bid To Influence Coup Trial, Bars Him From Elections
Brazil Court Convicts Bolsonaro’s Son Over Bid To Influence Coup Trial, Bars Him From Elections
World
UK To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2027, Starmer Calls Platforms 'Addictive'
UK To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2027, Starmer Calls Platforms 'Addictive'
World
‘Most Famous Couple On Instagram’: Meloni’s Quip To Modi At G7 Revives Viral ‘Melodi’ Craze
‘Most Famous Couple On Instagram’: Meloni’s Quip To Modi At G7 Revives Viral ‘Melodi’ Craze
World
US Renames Indo-Pacific Command Back To Pacific Command Ahead Of Modi-Trump Meeting
US Renames Indo-Pacific Command Back To Pacific Command Ahead Of Modi-Trump Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

BIG CLAIM: Names of 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Amid Alleged Defection to Shinde Camp Surface
BIG POLITICAL CLAIM: After Maharashtra, UP Buzz on SP Split as Rajbhar Sparks Fresh Controversy
BIG REACTION: Sanjay Nirupam Defends Shinde Camp as Uddhav Sena Faces Internal Turmoil Claims
BIG BREAKING: Lok Sabha Speaker Meets Shinde as Uddhav Camp Faces Major MP Merger Claims
Uttar Pradesh Politics: CM criticises pre-2017 law and order in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget