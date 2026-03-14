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Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to an intensive care unit in Brasília after being diagnosed with pneumonia, doctors confirmed on Friday. The 70-year-old leader, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence, is receiving treatment at DF Star Hospital.

Medical officials said Bolsonaro’s condition requires close monitoring due to his age and the seriousness of the infection. His physician, Brasil Caiado, warned that pneumonia can become particularly dangerous for elderly patients.

“Pneumonia in patients over 70 is always serious because it can progress to septicemia, since bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause an even more severe condition,” Caiado explained, as quoted by AFP.

Transferred From Prison After Sudden Illness

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro’s eldest son, Flavio Bolsonaro, said his father had been transferred from prison to hospital after experiencing severe symptoms.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, the senator said Bolsonaro had developed chills and vomiting before being taken for urgent medical care. Doctors later confirmed that Bolsonaro was admitted with high fever, low oxygen levels, sweating, and chills. Tests determined he was suffering from bronchopneumonia, which physicians believe may have been caused by aspiration.

Hospital officials said he is being treated with intravenous antibiotics and receiving non-invasive respiratory support.

Family Renews Call For House Arrest

Bolsonaro’s hospitalisation has reignited demands from his family and legal team that he be allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest because of health concerns. However, Alexandre de Moraes, the Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing the case, has repeatedly rejected such requests. He has argued that Bolsonaro can receive proper medical care within the prison system and has also cited concerns that the former president could attempt to flee.

Flavio Bolsonaro strongly criticised the decision, accusing authorities of endangering his father’s life. He said the refusal to grant humanitarian house arrest meant Bolsonaro’s health was being “deliberately put at risk,” adding that there was “no longer any justification” to deny the request.

Ongoing Health Issues Since 2018 Attack

Bolsonaro has faced recurring medical complications since he was stabbed during the 2018 presidential campaign. The attack left him with long-term health problems that have required multiple hospitalisations and surgeries.

In recent years he has undergone treatment for a hernia and persistent hiccups. Earlier this year he was also hospitalised after suffering a head injury from a fall.

These repeated medical issues have fueled debate about whether prison conditions are adequate for his treatment.

Conviction Over Alleged Coup Plot

Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted last year of attempting to overthrow Brazil’s democratic system following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Prosecutors said the plan involved assassinations targeting current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, along with inciting an uprising in early 2023.

The court also convicted Bolsonaro of leading an armed criminal organization and attempting to abolish democratic rule through violent means. The former president has denied all the charges.

Meanwhile, Flavio Bolsonaro has indicated he intends to run in the 2026 presidential election and recent opinion polls show him in a close contest with President Lula.