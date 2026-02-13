Body Of Indian Techie Killed In Canada To Arrive In Bengaluru On Feb 16

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The mortal remains of a 37-year-old Indian IT professional, who was shot dead in Canada recently, will be brought back to Bengaluru on February 16, BJP MP from Chikkaballapura K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Chandan Kumar was allegedly shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada on February 7.

"It is a relief that the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar, a resident of Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala taluk (on Bengaluru outskirts), who was killed in a shootout in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, February 7, have been fruitful," Sudhakar posted on 'X'.

"The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has informed me through e-mail that the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar will leave Toronto, Canada tomorrow, Saturday, February 14, and will reach Bengaluru via New Delhi on Monday, February 16 at around 8:30 am," he said.

The MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, officials and staff of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Canada for their cooperation in bringing the mortal remains to the country.

