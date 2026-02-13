Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBody Of Indian Techie Killed In Canada To Arrive In Bengaluru On Feb 16

Body Of Indian Techie Killed In Canada To Arrive In Bengaluru On Feb 16

Chandan Kumar was allegedly shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada on February 7.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The mortal remains of a 37-year-old Indian IT professional, who was shot dead in Canada recently, will be brought back to Bengaluru on February 16, BJP MP from Chikkaballapura K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Chandan Kumar was allegedly shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada on February 7.

"It is a relief that the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar, a resident of Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala taluk (on Bengaluru outskirts), who was killed in a shootout in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, February 7, have been fruitful," Sudhakar posted on 'X'.

"The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has informed me through e-mail that the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar will leave Toronto, Canada tomorrow, Saturday, February 14, and will reach Bengaluru via New Delhi on Monday, February 16 at around 8:30 am," he said.

The MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, officials and staff of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Canada for their cooperation in bringing the mortal remains to the country. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar be brought back to Bengaluru?

The mortal remains of Chandan Kumar will reach Bengaluru on Monday, February 16, at around 8:30 am. They will arrive via New Delhi after leaving Toronto on February 14.

Where and when was Chandan Kumar shot dead in Canada?

Chandan Kumar was allegedly shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada on February 7.

Who confirmed the return of Chandan Kumar's mortal remains?

BJP MP from Chikkaballapura, K Sudhakar, confirmed that the mortal remains would be brought back. He was informed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
