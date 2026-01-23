‘Peace Or Piece?’: Musk Takes Swipe At Trump’s Board Of Peace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tech billionaire Elon Musk took a swipe at US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Board of Peace’ during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he appeared alongside BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Musk quipped that the initiative’s name might be more fitting as ‘piece’ rather than ‘peace’, drawing laughter from the audience.

“I heard about the formation of the Peace Summit and I thought is that piece or ... a little piece of Greenland a little piece of Venezuela,” Musk said, before adding, “All we want is peace.”

The panel was chaired by Trump, whose administration had originally envisioned the board as a small group of world leaders to oversee a ceasefire and reconstruction plan for Gaza. The scope has since expanded, with invitations extended to dozens of countries and indications that the body could evolve into a broader conflict-mediation platform.

Remarks Come As Musk–Trump Relationship Recalibrates

Musk’s comments come at a time when his relationship with Trump appears to be stabilising after a turbulent period marked by a public fallout and later reconciliation. The entrepreneur has previously been seen as an ally of the Republican leader.

Musk Predicts Robot-Driven Future

During the discussion, Musk also revisited his long-held view that robots would radically reshape society by reducing the need for human labour.

“There will be such an abundance of goods and services,” he said, adding that “there’ll be more robots than people.”

Musk predicted that “everyone on Earth” would eventually want a robot to help care for ageing parents or children, and said Tesla plans to begin selling robots to the public by the end of next year.

Davos Appearance Despite Past Criticism

Musk’s presence at Davos stood out given his long-standing criticism of the forum. He has repeatedly described the WEF as elitist and unaccountable, mocking it on X as “boring” and calling it “an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

His appearance also comes as xAI’s chatbot Grok faces controversy over allegations related to sexually explicit image generation.