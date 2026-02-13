‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), after securing a sweeping electoral victory, has reaffirmed its demand for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial in Bangladesh. The demand was reiterated by senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed, who said the party would formally push for legal action through diplomatic channels, stressing that the issue should be handled between the foreign ministries of both countries under existing extradition frameworks.

Election Row, Extradition Talks Intensify

The development follows Hasina’s criticism of the recent Bangladesh elections as a “sham”, even as BNP leaders signalled willingness to maintain normal bilateral relations with India based on equality and mutual respect. Meanwhile, New Delhi has previously confirmed receiving extradition-related communication and said the matter is being examined under legal and judicial procedures, according to statements from India’s external affairs establishment.

Exile, Death Sentence, Protest Call

Hasina has been living in New Delhi since her ouster following the August 2024 mass uprising. She was later sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in 2025 over charges linked to the violent crackdown during the unrest. Political tensions further escalated after she delivered an address from Delhi in early 2026 urging citizens to protest against the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.