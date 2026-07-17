BLA Claims Over 45 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan Convoy Attack In Mastung

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BLA claimed attack on Pakistani military convoy in Mastung.

BLA alleged 45 soldiers killed; ongoing clashes were reported.

Pakistan confirmed the attack but withheld military casualty figures.

Local reports identified some casualties; situation remained tense.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a convoy carrying Pakistani military personnel in Balochistan's Mastung district, alleging that more than 45 soldiers were killed and dozens more injured. Pakistani authorities confirmed the attack but did not disclose any casualty figures.

The assault took place on Thursday near Khadkucha along the Quetta-Karachi highway.

BLA Claims Coordinated Assault

In a statement issued to the media, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group's Fateh Squad carried out a "coordinated and intense" attack targeting the military convoy, its security escort and reinforcements that later reached the scene.

The separatist group said clashes with Pakistani forces were still continuing when the statement was issued, adding that the death toll could rise further because fighting was ongoing.

The BLA said it would release a detailed operational account of what it described as a major battle, including its assessment of personnel and material losses suffered by Pakistani forces.

ALSO READ: US Pounds Iran For Sixth Night, Targets Airport, Bridges, Railway Station Amid Escalating Conflict

Pakistan Confirms Attack, Withholds Casualty Details

Government officials, speaking to BBC Urdu on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a Pakistani military convoy had come under attack in Mastung. However, they declined to provide information on casualties.

The BLA's casualty claims could not be independently verified.

According to local reports, seven personnel believed to have been killed have been identified as Sepoy Nematullah, Sepoy Nemat Khan, Sepoy Haroon, Naik Abid, Subedar Juned, Subedar Haider and Sepoy Sabir Hussain.

Those reported injured include Sepoy Shaukatullah, Naik Nadeem, Miraj Khan, Naik Inayat, Ijaz Ahmed, Roshni Gul, Babar and Javed. The identities of other reported casualties were not immediately available.

As per reports, helicopter sorties continued in the area following the attack and that the security situation remained tense.

They also alleged that civilians were killed or injured in firing by Pakistani security forces after the attack, although those claims could not be independently verified.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims China Acquired 220 Million US Voter Files In 'Largest Data Breach' During 2020 Polls

BLA Claims Wider Offensive Across Province

Separately, the BLA claimed responsibility for carrying out 48 attacks across Balochistan between July 1 and July 14, describing them as part of a coordinated campaign against Pakistani security forces.

In separate statements, spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch alleged that the operations targeted military convoys, checkpoints, bridges and supply routes in Mastung, Nushki, Kech, Surab, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Kharan and Kalat districts.

The group claimed that more than 40 Pakistani security personnel were killed and several others injured during the operations, which included armed assaults and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.