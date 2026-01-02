Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh's Biman Airways Gets Nod For Dhaka-Karachi Direct Flights, Pak Approves Test Run

Bangladesh's Biman Airways Gets Nod For Dhaka-Karachi Direct Flights, Pak Approves Test Run

Flight details are expected next week, operating under Pakistani aviation rules. The move aims to boost trade, cultural ties, and people-to-people contact.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

Karachi, Jan 2 (PTI) Pakistan's aviation authorities have issued permission to the Bangladesh national airline, Biman Airways, to start direct operations on the route of Dhaka-Karachi.

According to a report on Friday in the Jang Newspaper, permission has been given on a test basis for a period that will last until March 30.

The report, quoting civil aviation authority sources, said that details of flight schedules and operations will be finalised by next week, and Biman will operate its flights under Pakistan Civil Aviation rules.

Pakistan and Bangladesh governments have been discussing the possibility of resuming direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi since last year, after relations between both countries warmed up again since the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, in August 2024, following a civil uprising.

Just a few days back the Bangladesh Ambassador in Pakistan, MD Hussain Khan, had confirmed both countries were close to signing a deal on allowing direct flights, which would boost trade, business, cultural ties and also increase people-to-people contacts. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget