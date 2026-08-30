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English NewsNewsWorldBilawal Bhutto Set To Marry Austrian Princess In Europe? Senior PPP Leader Clarifies

Bilawal Bhutto Set To Marry Austrian Princess In Europe? Senior PPP Leader Clarifies

Reports have linked Asif Ali Zardari’s Austria visit to speculation over Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s marriage, but the PPP has denied the claims.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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  • PPP leader rejected marriage claims as incorrect and unfounded.

Reports circulating in political and social circles have linked Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s reported private visit to Austria and neighbouring Liechtenstein with speculation over a possible marriage match for his son, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Sources cited in several reports claim the Bhutto-Zardari family is considering Bilawal’s marriage and that a wedding could take place before the end of this year.

The claims, however, have not been independently confirmed.

Marriage Reports Surface

Some reports have claimed that the family has been in contact with a woman linked to the former Austrian imperial family. Other reports have connected Zardari’s European trip specifically to Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein.

The speculation intensified after reports said Zardari travelled to the region with members of his family. Some sources claimed that arrangements related to Bilawal’s marriage were discussed during the visit.

There has been no public confirmation from Bilawal or the Bhutto family about an engagement or wedding plans.

PPP Rejects Claims

The PPP has rejected the reports surrounding Bilawal’s alleged engagement or marriage.

Karachi Mayor and senior PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said reports about Bilawal’s engagement or marriage were “incorrect and unfounded”.

Despite the denial, sources cited in the reports have maintained that discussions about Bilawal’s marriage are taking place within the family. They have also said that the possibility of a wedding this year cannot be ruled out.

Also Read: ‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers

Bilawal’s Political Profile

Bilawal, 37, is one of the PPP’s principal political figures. He is also widely viewed as a potential candidate for prime minister in any future political arrangement where the PPP has enough numbers to form or lead a government.

In Pakistan’s political culture, marriage is often seen as an important part of the public image of senior political leaders.

Also Read: Passenger Ferry Carrying 267 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus; 100 Evacuated

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto Marriage
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