Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan, Bibi appeals returned in corruption case by Supreme Court.

Lawyer challenged registrar's objections, arguing SC jurisdiction on matter.

Khan's sister raised concerns over restricted access, solitary confinement.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have suffered a legal setback after the Supreme Court returned their appeals challenging an Islamabad High Court ruling in the £190 million corruption case. The appeals contest the Islamabad high court's refusal to decide their applications for suspension of sentence on merit. The latest legal development coincides with fresh concerns raised by Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, who has accused authorities of restricting access to the jailed viniPTI founder and warned that he could again be placed in prolonged solitary confinement.

Also Read: 'Operation Devendra, Not Operation Tiger': Aaditya On Sena (UBT) MLC's Switch

Appeals Returned

The Supreme Court Registrar returned the appeals after raising objections, stating that the appropriate remedy against the Islamabad High Court's order lay before the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).

However, Khan's lawyer, has challenged the objections, arguing that the appeals are maintainable before the Supreme Court under Article 185(3) of Pakistan's Constitution. According to the petition, Article 175A permits appeals to the FCC only where expressly provided by law.

The petition argues that while the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, provides for a second appeal to the FCC in certain cases, it does not specifically allow appeals concerning bail applications or suspension of sentence. It therefore contends that the Supreme Court has jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The appeal also alleges that the Islamabad High Court erred by declining to assess the merits of the sentence suspension applications after observing that the main appeals had already been fixed for hearing.

Fresh Concerns Over Detention

Khan's petition states that he developed an eye condition during imprisonment and required treatment outside jail. It further alleges that prolonged solitary confinement has caused him significant mental distress and claims his continued detention is unjust despite his health concerns.

The appeal also accuses the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of repeatedly seeking adjournments to delay proceedings, while alleging Khan's arrest was politically motivated and unlawful.

Meanwhile, speaking outside the Islamabad High Court, Aleema Khan claimed the authorities intended to permit only one meeting between Khan and a family member before allegedly placing him back in solitary confinement for another six months.

She questioned why family meetings could not take place regularly, insisting the family was seeking the restoration of Khan's constitutional and legal rights rather than isolated concessions. Aleema also called for the former prime minister to receive proper medical treatment and unrestricted access to independent doctors.

Also Read: July 1 Reset: Big Changes In Fuel, Aadhaar, Rail Travel, Credit Cards And More