Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBig day for India-US cooperation: Indian envoy on LVM3 launch of US communication satellite

Big day for India-US cooperation: Indian envoy on LVM3 launch of US communication satellite

New York/Washington, Dec 24 (PTI): The successful LVM3 rocket launch of US BlueBird Block-2 is a very important day for the India-US partnership in the field of space, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 12:45 AM (IST)

New York/Washington, Dec 24 (PTI): The successful LVM3 rocket launch of US BlueBird Block-2 is a very important day for the India-US partnership in the field of space, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) LVM3 rocket on Wednesday successfully launched the 6,100 kg US communication satellite AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 -- the heaviest from Indian soil.  “It is indeed a very important day today for India-US partnership in the field of space,” Kwatra told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

“What I think this particular remarkable achievement of today does is it very beautifully caps the series of our achievements in this year 2025 in our space cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

The Indian envoy termed the accomplishment as a "big day for our space engineers, our space scientists. Big day for the achievement of Prime Minister’s Atmanirbharta objective. Big day for India-US cooperation. I think we couldn't have ended (the) year 2025 at least in this domain, in a better way, and all set for more achievements, more milestones in the next year,” he said.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a constellation of global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite that would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

The heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil was done so using the LVM3 rocket, ISRO said. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 25 Dec 2025
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lord Vishnu Statue Razed Near Thai-Cambodia Border Amid Tensions, India Voices Concern
Lord Vishnu Statue Razed Near Thai-Cambodia Border Amid Tensions, India Voices Concern
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
India
‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor
‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor
World
Bomb Blast Rocks Dhaka As Bangladesh Unrest Continues, 1 Dead
Bomb Blast Rocks Dhaka As Bangladesh Unrest Continues, 1 Dead
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget