Big day for India-US cooperation: Indian envoy on LVM3 launch of US communication satellite

New York/Washington, Dec 24 (PTI): The successful LVM3 rocket launch of US BlueBird Block-2 is a very important day for the India-US partnership in the field of space, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) LVM3 rocket on Wednesday successfully launched the 6,100 kg US communication satellite AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 -- the heaviest from Indian soil. “It is indeed a very important day today for India-US partnership in the field of space,” Kwatra told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

“What I think this particular remarkable achievement of today does is it very beautifully caps the series of our achievements in this year 2025 in our space cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

The Indian envoy termed the accomplishment as a "big day for our space engineers, our space scientists. Big day for the achievement of Prime Minister’s Atmanirbharta objective. Big day for India-US cooperation. I think we couldn't have ended (the) year 2025 at least in this domain, in a better way, and all set for more achievements, more milestones in the next year,” he said.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a constellation of global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite that would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

The heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil was done so using the LVM3 rocket, ISRO said.

