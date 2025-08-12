‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks

Ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next week, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that American tariffs targeting India’s purchase of Russian oil have dealt a “big blow” to Russia’s struggling economy. He highlighted New Delhi as one of Russia’s “largest or second-largest oil buyers,” framing India’s energy imports as a key pressure point.

During a White House press briefing, Trump painted a grim picture of Russia’s economic situation. “Russia’s economy is not doing well,” he said. “It’s been very well disturbed by the combined impact of US trade duties and global challenges.” He urged Russia to focus on rebuilding its vast nation, emphasizing the country’s enormous untapped potential despite its current difficulties.

Targeting Russia And India

“I think Russia needs to focus on building their country. It’s a huge country with great potential,” he said. “But right now, they are struggling because of these challenges.”

Trump pointed out that India’s oil purchases from Russia are a key part of this. “It doesn’t help when the President of the United States tells their biggest or second-biggest oil buyer that we’re putting a 50% tariff on oil bought from Russia. That was a big blow,” he said, referring to India.

#WATCH | On meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump says, "I'm going to meet him...Their (Russia) economy is not doing well right now because it's been very well disturbed by this. It doesn't help when the President of the United States tells… pic.twitter.com/ika9ZSwT1O — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

The US government has put a 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus an extra 25% tariff on India’s Russian oil imports, adding up to a total 50% tariff. India has strongly protested, calling these tariffs “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Peace Talks

Trump also confirmed that he will meet Putin in Alaska on Friday. “I thought it was respectful that the Russian President is coming to the US, instead of us going to Russia or meeting somewhere else,” he said. Trump expects the talks to be constructive.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On Russia-Ukraine war and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump says, "This could have been a third world war... I thought it was very respectful that the president of Russia is coming to our country, as opposed to us… pic.twitter.com/rrOyuRkFTG — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

He added that after meeting Putin, he plans to speak with European leaders and hopes to help start talks between Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also claimed he has helped end five wars during his second term, including the conflict between India and Pakistan. But India has said the ceasefire was reached after direct talks between the military leaders of both countries.

Trump Eyes Swift End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In Washington, DC, Trump described his upcoming talks with Putin as a potential turning point. “It’s going to be a big thing. We’re going to Russia. That’s going to be a big deal,” he said, adding that he plans to call European leaders who are “tired” of the war and want to focus on their own countries again.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump says, "It's going to be a big thing. We're going to Russia. That's going to be a big deal... I'll be calling the European leaders... They're tired of it (Russia-Ukraine war).… pic.twitter.com/LS5tQGA4JP — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

“They want it resolved,” Trump continued. “There are a lot of European leaders, and they rely on me very much. If it wasn’t for me, this thing would never get solved until the last person breathing is dead. It’s going to be a good meeting, and we’ll go a step further. We’ll get it done. I’d like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly. I’d like to see it immediately.”