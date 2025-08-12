Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks

‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks

US President Donald Trump said tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports dealt a “big blow” to Moscow’s economy, ahead of his Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin for planned peace talks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 07:25 AM (IST)

Ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next week, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that American tariffs targeting India’s purchase of Russian oil have dealt a “big blow” to Russia’s struggling economy. He highlighted New Delhi as one of Russia’s “largest or second-largest oil buyers,” framing India’s energy imports as a key pressure point.

During a White House press briefing, Trump painted a grim picture of Russia’s economic situation. “Russia’s economy is not doing well,” he said. “It’s been very well disturbed by the combined impact of US trade duties and global challenges.” He urged Russia to focus on rebuilding its vast nation, emphasizing the country’s enormous untapped potential despite its current difficulties.

Targeting Russia And India

“I think Russia needs to focus on building their country. It’s a huge country with great potential,” he said. “But right now, they are struggling because of these challenges.”

Trump pointed out that India’s oil purchases from Russia are a key part of this. “It doesn’t help when the President of the United States tells their biggest or second-biggest oil buyer that we’re putting a 50% tariff on oil bought from Russia. That was a big blow,” he said, referring to India.

The US government has put a 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus an extra 25% tariff on India’s Russian oil imports, adding up to a total 50% tariff. India has strongly protested, calling these tariffs “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Peace Talks

Trump also confirmed that he will meet Putin in Alaska on Friday. “I thought it was respectful that the Russian President is coming to the US, instead of us going to Russia or meeting somewhere else,” he said. Trump expects the talks to be constructive.

He added that after meeting Putin, he plans to speak with European leaders and hopes to help start talks between Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also claimed he has helped end five wars during his second term, including the conflict between India and Pakistan. But India has said the ceasefire was reached after direct talks between the military leaders of both countries.

Trump Eyes Swift End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In Washington, DC, Trump described his upcoming talks with Putin as a potential turning point. “It’s going to be a big thing. We’re going to Russia. That’s going to be a big deal,” he said, adding that he plans to call European leaders who are “tired” of the war and want to focus on their own countries again.

“They want it resolved,” Trump continued. “There are a lot of European leaders, and they rely on me very much. If it wasn’t for me, this thing would never get solved until the last person breathing is dead. It’s going to be a good meeting, and we’ll go a step further. We’ll get it done. I’d like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly. I’d like to see it immediately.”

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 07:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trade War Russian Oil Imports Trump Tariffs Tariffs On India Trump-Putin Meeting Trump On Russia Economy US-India Trade Duties Reciprocal Tariffs On India 50% Tariff On India Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget