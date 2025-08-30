Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora as he touched down at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin on Saturday for a two-day official visit. The trip is centered around his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, and marks his first visit to China in seven years.

On arrival, Modi was welcomed by senior Chinese and Indian officials, while members of the Indian community greeted him with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”, reflecting admiration and excitement.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome as he arrives at a hotel in Tianjin, China.



Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and 'Vande Mataram' raised by members of the Indian diaspora.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/hiXQYFqm07 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tianjin, China. He will attend the SCO Summit here.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/dWnRHGlt95 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

Adding a cultural flourish to his visit, PM Modi attended a performance by Chinese artists playing Indian classical instruments, including the sitar, santoor, and tabla, at his hotel. These performers have dedicated years to mastering Indian classical music and dance.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches performances based on Indian classical music and dance, as he arrives at a hotel in Tianjin, China.



The performers are Chinese nationals who have been learning Indian classical music and dance for years now.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/tHJeQPm1n3 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

Zhang Jinghu, a member of the dance troupe, shared her experience: “I have learnt Odissi since childhood, and later under an Indian guru. Classical dance is like an ocean, you have to dive deep to truly understand it. Introducing it to Chinese students has been fulfilling, and performing in front of PM Modi is an incredible honor.”

The SCO Summit, scheduled for Sunday, August 31, will see PM Modi engage in high-level bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The SCO, a regional bloc of ten nations, India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus—provides a key platform for economic and strategic cooperation.

This summit comes at a critical time for India, following the imposition of 50% U.S. tariffs, including a 25% levy on Russian oil imports. Against this backdrop, India and China have taken steps to strengthen bilateral ties, agreeing to resume direct flights, reopen trade via Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La passes, and facilitate easier visa processes for tourists, businesses, and media personnel.

PM Modi In Japan: Deals, Partnerships, And Strategic Momentum

Before his China visit, PM Modi concluded a successful two-day trip to Japan on August 29, marking his eighth visit to the nation. The visit was centered around deepening economic and strategic ties, securing major investments, and reinforcing support amid U.S. tariffs affecting India.

During the visit, India and Japan signed six agreements, seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and made eight significant announcements. Highlighting the economic engagement, Japan pledged a private investment of JPY 10 trillion (over $70 billion) into India over the next decade.

PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba traveled together on a bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai, symbolizing the modern connectivity and partnership between the two nations. Modi also met governors from 16 Japanese prefectures, encouraging stronger state-to-prefecture collaboration under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

At the India-Japan Economic Forum, PM Modi emphasized the potential for joint initiatives in manufacturing, technology, green energy, and skill development. “The world is not just watching India, it is counting on it,” he remarked, echoing Ishiba’s sentiment that Japan’s excellence paired with India’s scale can create transformative partnerships, particularly in solar energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable development.

PM Modi also met former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida to explore avenues for deeper cooperation in trade, technology, AI, and investment.

Key Agreements and Announcements from the India-Japan Visit

Strategic Declarations:

Joint vision for India-Japan cooperation over the next decade

Joint declaration on security cooperation

Action plan for India-Japan human resource exchange

Collaboration between ISRO and JAXA on lunar polar exploration

Agreements on clean hydrogen and ammonia initiatives

MoUs and Cooperation:

Digital Partnership 2.0

Joint crediting mechanism

Cultural and environmental exchanges

Decentralized domestic wastewater management

Collaboration in mineral resources

Major Announcements:

Private investment of JPY 10 trillion over ten years

Launch of India-Japan AI Initiative and Sustainable Fuel Initiative

Next Generation Mobility Partnership

Strengthened SME cooperation

Enhanced business forums between Indian states and Japanese regions

The Japan visit underscored India’s global ambitions, strategic partnerships, and investment potential, complementing Modi’s SCO engagements in China. Together, these trips signal India’s proactive diplomacy, focusing on collaboration, cultural ties, and economic resilience amid a shifting global landscape.