Netanyahu Claims Secret UAE Visit During Iran War; Tehran Warns Against 'Collusion With Israel'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu claims secret UAE visit during Iran war met president.

UAE denies Netanyahu's visit, calling claims 'baseless'.

Reports suggest deepening Israel-UAE security and intelligence cooperation.

Iran warns of consequences for UAE-Israel cooperation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed he made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates during the height of the Iran war to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, triggering fresh diplomatic tensions across the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, Netanyahu’s office described the alleged visit as a major step forward in ties between Israel and the UAE. “This visit has led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE,” the statement said.

According to Reuters, the two leaders reportedly met for several hours in Al Ain, a city near the Oman border, on March 26. However, the UAE’s foreign ministry swiftly denied the reports, calling the claims “baseless”.

Reports Point To Expanding Israel-UAE Security Cooperation

The developments come amid growing reports of deepening security coordination between Israel and the UAE during the conflict with Iran.

A source quoted by Reuters claimed Mossad chief David Barnea travelled to the UAE at least twice during the war to coordinate military operations. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported details of the intelligence chief’s alleged visits.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee added to speculation surrounding defence cooperation between the two countries. He said Israel had shared its air defence systems with the UAE during the conflict, including deploying Iron Dome batteries and military personnel to operate them.

“There’s an extraordinary relationship between the UAE and Israel,” Huckabee said, underscoring what appears to be increasingly close ties between the two nations despite official denials from Abu Dhabi over Netanyahu’s reported visit.

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Claims Of UAE Strikes On Iran Add To Regional Tensions

Separate reports have also intensified scrutiny over the UAE’s alleged involvement in military operations linked to the Iran conflict.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE may have secretly carried out strikes on Iranian targets, including an alleged attack on a refinery on Lavan Island in early April. The reported operation was said to be retaliation for Iranian attacks on Emirati oil facilities.

Neither the UAE nor Iran has officially confirmed those claims. Still, the reports have fuelled speculation about the extent of regional cooperation against Tehran during the conflict.

The UAE became the first Islamic nation to normalise relations with Israel in 2020 under the US-backed Abraham Accords. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan later followed suit. Since then, the UAE has emerged as one of Israel’s closest regional partners, with ties expanding well beyond diplomacy into trade, technology and security cooperation.

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Iran Responds With Sharp Warning

Iran reacted strongly after reports of Netanyahu’s alleged UAE visit surfaced publicly.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a sharply worded statement on X on Thursday, saying the Israeli prime minister’s remarks confirmed what Iranian intelligence agencies had already communicated to the country’s leadership.

“Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership,” Araghchi wrote.

He further warned that hostility towards Iran and any cooperation with Israel against Tehran would carry consequences. “Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable. Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account,” he added.