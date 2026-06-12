Netanyahu ‘Caught Off Guard’ As Trump Cancels Iran Strikes, Pushes Surprise Peace Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump abruptly cancelled Iran strikes after high-level talks.

Netanyahu was reportedly surprised, not informed about this decision.

Proposed framework includes ceasefire extension, nuclear program negotiations.

Israel supported diplomacy after receiving assurances on nuclear objectives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly taken by surprise after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled planned military strikes against Iran and announced that a diplomatic agreement with Tehran could be signed within days.

According to Axios, Netanyahu was not informed in advance about the decision and only learned of the development after Trump publicly disclosed it. The report said the Israeli leader was “caught off guard” when the US president revealed that further military action had been halted and suggested that Iran's leadership had approved a draft framework agreement.

The unexpected announcement has added a new layer of complexity to relations between Washington and Tel Aviv, exposing differences in their approaches towards Iran at a time when the US is pursuing diplomacy while Israel continues to advocate sustained pressure on Tehran.

Trump Announces Halt to Planned Strikes

Trump said on Thursday that he had called off scheduled military strikes against Iran after receiving indications that Tehran was prepared to move ahead with a proposed agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said discussions had reached the highest levels of Iran's leadership and that the draft framework had received approval.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote.

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Framework Includes New Round of Talks

The proposed understanding reportedly includes extending the existing ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching fresh negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

Later, while addressing supporters, Trump claimed the United States had effectively ended the conflict with Iran and asserted that Tehran had agreed never to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

The remarks reflected the administration's confidence that a broader diplomatic settlement could be reached, although negotiations and formal approvals are still pending.

Israeli Officials Reportedly Surprised

According to Axios, Netanyahu received no advance warning before Trump made the announcement public.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that the Israeli prime minister learned about the decision only after the US president had already released his statement.

The reported lack of consultation highlighted underlying tensions between the two allies, particularly over how best to address Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Netanyahu Welcomes Assurances on Nuclear Programme

Despite the surprise, Israel later signalled cautious support for the diplomatic process after receiving assurances regarding the objectives of any eventual agreement.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Trump had spoken with Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding aimed at opening negotiations with Iran.

“Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region,” the statement said.

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Longstanding Differences Over Iran

For months, Netanyahu has remained deeply sceptical of diplomatic engagement with Iran and has repeatedly argued that military pressure is necessary to curb Tehran's nuclear and regional ambitions.

The latest episode underscores the growing divergence between Washington and Tel Aviv over the path forward, even as both governments continue to insist that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Whether the emerging framework develops into a formal agreement remains uncertain, but Trump's announcement has already reshaped the diplomatic landscape and raised fresh questions about the future of US-Israel coordination on Iran.