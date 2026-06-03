‘Before-And-After’ Board Put Up Outside Destroyed Markaz Taiba After 1 Year, No Reconstruction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LeT installed display board showing destroyed headquarters, mislabeled as mosque.

Reconstruction funds diverted for weapons, political activities under ISI.

Pakistan stalled rebuilding for FATF; LeT retains control.

Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has installed a large display board outside its destroyed headquarters, Markaz Taiba, in Muridke, showcasing photographs of the complex before and after it was struck by the Indian Air Force during India’s Operation Sindoor.

The board describes the site as “Government Jamia Masjid Umm-ul-Qura, Nangal Sahdan, Muridke” and features images of the headquarters before the Indian airstrike and the extensive destruction visible the following day.

No Reconstruction Even After One Year

More than a year has passed since the Indian Air Force strike, yet reconstruction work at the site has still not begun.

The two major buildings that once formed the core of LeT’s headquarters were heavily damaged during the missile strike. In September last year, the remaining structures were demolished using heavy machinery, leaving the entire compound reduced to an empty plot of land.





According to sources, reconstruction was originally expected to begin last year, particularly as Jaish-e-Mohammed had already started repair work at its Bahawalpur headquarters. However, the estimated PKR 280 million provided by the Pakistani government for rebuilding the Muridke complex was allegedly diverted by Lashkar-e-Taiba towards weapons procurement and activities of its political front, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML).

As a result, no rebuilding work has commenced to date.

FATF Visit And Alleged ISI Role

Sources further claimed that the diversion of reconstruction funds took place under the supervision of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In March this year, Pakistan was expecting a visit from a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) assessment team. Pakistani authorities reportedly planned to showcase Muridke as evidence that the state was no longer supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba.

To strengthen this narrative, reconstruction work was deliberately kept on hold so that officials could point to the abandoned site as proof of government action against the terrorist organisation.

LeT Control Continues Despite NAP Takeover

Although Pakistan took control of the Muridke headquarters under the National Action Plan (NAP) in 2019, the move was largely cosmetic.

Despite the takeover on paper, the facility has continued to remain under the effective control of Lashkar-e-Taiba till date. Since 2021, the complex has reportedly been overseen by LeT terrorist Mufti Abdur Rehman Abid, highlighting the gap between Pakistan’s international commitments and the reality on the ground.

According to intelligence inputs, the decision to leave the headquarters in ruins before the FATF visit was intended to create the appearance that Pakistan was not facilitating LeT activities.

At the same time, LeT was allegedly allowed to utilise the reconstruction funds for weapons purchases and political operations.

‘Before-And-After’ Board Seen As Propaganda Tool

Security sources also believe that the newly installed “before-and-after” display board serves a propaganda purpose.

By prominently exhibiting images of the destroyed headquarters, LeT is allegedly attempting to fuel anti-India sentiment among recruits arriving for indoctrination and terrorist training.

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The visual display is intended to portray India as an enemy and encourage radicalised youth to embrace jihadist narratives, infiltrate Indian territory and carry out terrorist attacks.

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