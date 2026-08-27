India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldBefore-After Footage Shows Tibet's Gyirong Devastated By Massive Mudslide Amid Nepal Floods

Before-After Footage Shows Tibet's Gyirong Devastated By Massive Mudslide Amid Nepal Floods

Before-after footage shows mudslide devastation near the China-Nepal border, as PLA rescue helicopters survey the disaster-hit Gyirong area.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)

Before-and-after footage from Tibet's Gyirong area near the Nepal border has shown the scale of devastation caused by a massive mudslide, as Chinese People's Liberation Army rescue helicopters surveyed the affected zone. Journalist and China analyst Shen Shiwei shared the footage, showing the dramatic change around the border port after the disaster. 

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage shared by Shen Shiwei.

Devastation From Above

Shiwei said PLA rescue helicopters filmed footage near the mudslide-hit port of Gyirong in Tibet, known as Xizang by China.

The footage provides a before-and-after view of the area, highlighting the destruction caused by the disaster. Gyirong lies along the China-Nepal border and has been affected as extreme weather triggered flooding and landslides across the Himalayan region.

Fresh Flood Threat

The visuals come as China has issued an urgent warning over a newly formed barrier lake near the Nepal-Tibet border. The lake is holding around 2 million cubic metres of water and has reportedly begun overflowing, raising concerns about a possible outburst downstream.

Officials have warned that another 3 million cubic metres of water could flow into the reservoir over the next three days, increasing the risk of a sudden breach.

The natural dam has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers. Both rivers originate in Tibet before joining the Bhote Koshi, an upper tributary of Nepal's Trishuli River.

Also Read: Fresh Flood Threat? China Warns Massive Barrier Lake Near Nepal Border Could Breach

Rescue Operations

Chinese hydrologists are conducting real-time computer simulations to assess the potential consequences of a breach, with information being shared with rescue teams to help prepare for possible evacuations.

The warning comes as Nepal continues rescue operations following deadly flash floods in Rasuwa district. The flooding damaged bridges, highways and riverside settlements including Timure and Syaphrubesi.

Nepalese authorities have urged residents, travellers and rescue personnel to move away from vulnerable riverbanks and seek higher ground. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on key northern highways to facilitate emergency operations.

Also Read: 290 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 84 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 359

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Floods Nepal Flash Floods Neapl
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Before-After Footage Shows Tibet's Gyirong Devastated By Massive Mudslide Amid Nepal Floods
Before-After Footage Shows Tibet's Gyirong Devastated By Massive Mudslide
World
Fresh Flood Threat? China Warns Massive Barrier Lake Near Nepal Border Could Breach
Fresh Flood Threat? China Warns Massive Barrier Lake Near Nepal Border Could Breach
World
Nepal Floods: IAF C-17 Carries 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief In Second Indian Aid Flight
Nepal Floods: IAF C-17 Carries 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief In Second Indian Aid Flight
World
China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods
China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Flash Flood: Glacier Collapse or Earthquake? Scientists Examine the Real Cause
Nepal Disaster: Earthquake, Glacier Burst or Lake Outburst—What Triggered the Devastation?
Nepal Disaster: US Announces $500,000 Aid for Disaster-Hit Nepal as Devastation Becomes Visible
Nepal Flood Ground Report: Highways Shut as Mud and Debris Block Rescue Routes
Nepal Flood Crisis: 800+ Missing, Around 300 Indians Among Them
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget