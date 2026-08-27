Before-After Footage Shows Tibet's Gyirong Devastated By Massive Mudslide Amid Nepal Floods

Before-and-after footage from Tibet's Gyirong area near the Nepal border has shown the scale of devastation caused by a massive mudslide, as Chinese People's Liberation Army rescue helicopters surveyed the affected zone. Journalist and China analyst Shen Shiwei shared the footage, showing the dramatic change around the border port after the disaster.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage shared by Shen Shiwei.

Devastation From Above

Shiwei said PLA rescue helicopters filmed footage near the mudslide-hit port of Gyirong in Tibet, known as Xizang by China.

Our fingers crossed.😭😭😭



🙏🙏🙏Today, rescue helicopters of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) filmed footage near a devastating mudslide hit port of Gyirong (吉隆), along the🇨🇳#China-🇳🇵#Nepal border in China's Xizang Autonomous Region. pic.twitter.com/56w5fiS6tJ — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) August 27, 2026

The footage provides a before-and-after view of the area, highlighting the destruction caused by the disaster. Gyirong lies along the China-Nepal border and has been affected as extreme weather triggered flooding and landslides across the Himalayan region.

Fresh Flood Threat

The visuals come as China has issued an urgent warning over a newly formed barrier lake near the Nepal-Tibet border. The lake is holding around 2 million cubic metres of water and has reportedly begun overflowing, raising concerns about a possible outburst downstream.

Officials have warned that another 3 million cubic metres of water could flow into the reservoir over the next three days, increasing the risk of a sudden breach.

The natural dam has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers. Both rivers originate in Tibet before joining the Bhote Koshi, an upper tributary of Nepal's Trishuli River.

Also Read: Fresh Flood Threat? China Warns Massive Barrier Lake Near Nepal Border Could Breach

Rescue Operations

Chinese hydrologists are conducting real-time computer simulations to assess the potential consequences of a breach, with information being shared with rescue teams to help prepare for possible evacuations.

The warning comes as Nepal continues rescue operations following deadly flash floods in Rasuwa district. The flooding damaged bridges, highways and riverside settlements including Timure and Syaphrubesi.

Nepalese authorities have urged residents, travellers and rescue personnel to move away from vulnerable riverbanks and seek higher ground. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on key northern highways to facilitate emergency operations.

Also Read: 290 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 84 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 359