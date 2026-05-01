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HomeNewsWorldStreet Artist Banksy Confirms New Mystery Statue That Appeared In Central London Is His Work

Street Artist Banksy Confirms New Mystery Statue That Appeared In Central London Is His Work

Street artist Banksy has confirmed that a newly appeared statue in central London is his work, with many interpreting the work as a critique of “blind patriotism” and political power.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

Street artist Banksy has confirmed that the mysterious statue installed in central London is his latest work. The sculpture, which appeared overnight, carries his signature and was later acknowledged through a video posted on his Instagram account.

The installation is located at Waterloo Place in St James’s, an area historically associated with imperial and military commemoration.

Statue’s Design And Symbolism

The artwork depicts a suited man stepping forward off a plinth while holding a flag that obscures his face.

Positioned near statues of Edward VII, Florence Nightingale, and the Crimean War Memorial, the piece contrasts sharply with its surroundings rooted in 19th-century imperial history.

Commenting on the placement, Banksy remarked: “There was a bit of a gap.”

Installation And Public Reaction

Banksy's representatives told BBC the statue was installed in the early hours of Wednesday, following which crowds had begun gathering at the site, drawn by the unexpected appearance.

Visitors expressed curiosity and admiration. Some described the work as timely, linking it to rising nationalist sentiment, while others were intrigued by the logistics of installing such a large piece in a high-security area, BBC reported.

Art observers and members of the public widely interpreted the sculpture as a commentary on “blind patriotism.” The image of a suited figure blinded by a flag has been seen as symbolic of leadership disconnected from reality.

James Peak, creator of The Banksy Story, described the piece as a striking critique of power, noting the figure appears poised to fall due to obstructed vision.

Westminster City Council acknowledged the installation and said measures had been taken to protect it while keeping it accessible to the public. Barriers were set up around the sculpture as a precaution, the report said.

Banksy's Art Part Of A Broader Series

The new statue adds to a recent series of London-based works by Banksy. Previous pieces include murals in Bayswater and near the Royal Courts of Justice.

Banksy has a history of installing provocative sculptures in the city, including The Drinker in 2004, a subversive take on The Thinker, which was later stolen.

As with many of Banksy’s works, the statue’s permanence remains uncertain. Public art of this nature is often temporary, adding urgency for those eager to view it.

Observers note that beyond its visual impact, the piece continues the artist’s tradition of sparking debate, this time around nationalism, political identity, and historical legacy.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Central London London News Banksy
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