Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hasina plans return; government threatens arrest and extradition.

Former Bangladesh prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has accused the Tarique Rahman government of targeting freedom fighters and killings in detention, warning that Bangladesh would have remained under Pakistani occupation had it not won independence in 1971. Speaking virtually at an Awami League programme, Hasina said that detainees were tortured, denied medical care and killed without their families being informed.

Hasina Invokes 1971 Struggle

Recalling her father, Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina claimed that the country could have become a developed nation within a decade of independence had he remained alive.

Her remarks came as the Awami League called a two-day nationwide strike. Following reports of road blockades and arson, the government deployed an additional 120 platoons of police and border guards.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that individuals backed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacked and set fire to the homes and shops of Awami League leaders and activists in Narail district. The fire service said more than 50 residential structures were destroyed.

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Return Plans Disputed

Hasina, who is living in exile in India, has announced plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16. The government led by Prime Minister Tariq Rahman, however, has said it will not issue her travel documents and would initiate arrest and extradition proceedings if she returns.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Bangladesh’s extradition request was being examined in accordance with established procedures. It also clarified that a voluntary return using travel documents was separate from extradition.

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