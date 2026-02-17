Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM, Gives Seat To Hindu Minister In Cabinet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tarique Rahman on Tuesday took oath as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh after being elected leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s parliamentary wing, marking a dramatic political shift in the country’s leadership.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured 209 of the 297 seats in Parliament in the February 12 elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark. The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, once an ally of the BNP but now its principal rival, won 68 seats. The Awami League, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting the polls.

Rahman was sworn in alongside 25 Cabinet ministers and 24 state ministers, forming a 50-member Council of Ministers, according to a report by Prothom Alo. The Cabinet also includes three technocrats. Of the 25 ministers, 17 are first-time entrants. All state ministers are new to their roles, as is Rahman himself, who joins the Cabinet for the first time.

The ceremony drew regional attention. Om Birla, Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha, represented New Delhi at the swearing-in in Dhaka. He was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, news agency PTI reported.

Birla arrived earlier in the day and was received by Bangladesh foreign ministry secretary Nazrul Islam. Describing the occasion as an “important moment”, Birla said the event would reinforce people-to-people ties and shared democratic values between India and Bangladesh.

An invitation had also been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was among the first global leaders to congratulate Rahman on his party’s victory. However, Modi was engaged in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The transition follows the resignation of interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Monday. The interim administration had governed Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in July 2024.

In a farewell address before handing over power to the newly elected government, Yunus urged that the democratic momentum be sustained. “Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted,” he said.