Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Summons High Commissioner From India Amid Strained Bilateral Ties

Bangladesh Summons High Commissioner From India Amid Strained Bilateral Ties

Bangladesh has urgently recalled its High Commissioner from New Delhi to Dhaka for consultations as relations with India face renewed strain, according to media reports.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)

Dhaka, Dec 30 (PTI) Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Reaz Hamidullah overnight reached Dhaka following an “urgent call” from the foreign ministry amid visibly strained bilateral ties, reports said late Monday.

“In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis,” mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo reported.

Quoting an unnamed “responsible source” in the foreign office, the newspaper said Hamidullah reached Dhaka on Monday night in response to the call.

“He has been summoned to Dhaka for discussions on the recent situation of bilateral relations,” the report said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh High Commissioner Bangladesh India Relations Reaz Hamidullah
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
World
'We Know What They're Doing...': Trump Warns Fresh US Strike If Iran Rebuilds Weapons
'We Know What They're Doing...': Trump Warns Fresh US Strike If Iran Rebuilds Weapons
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget